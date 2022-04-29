 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PREP TRACK: Deyo takes eight at Drake

Lewis Central

A handful of area and city athletes competed at the Drake Relays on Friday in Des Moines against some of the best athletes in the state. 

Lewis Central senior Hunter Deyo placed eighth in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 5.75 inches and junior Elise Thramer placed 12th in the discus with a throw of 117-11. 

St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan took 12th in the 100 with a 11.27. 

Underwood senior Carter Davis placed 29th in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.02, junior Thomas Huneke placed 11th in the shot put with a throw of 50-6.5 and junior Jordyn Reimer took 21st in the long jump with a leap of 15-11.5.  

