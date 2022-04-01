PREP TRACK: Eagles, Bulldogs, Cardinals, Trojans, Heartland win hardwear

Underwood, Riverside, Treynor, Heartland Christian and Riverside girls track all competed at the Audubon girls early bird on Friday and picked up multiple medals.
Underwood’s Alizabeth Jacobson claimed a gold medal in the girls high jump, clearing 5 feet and Treynor’s Clara Teigland cleared 5-0 on a later jump to win silver.
Teigland also won the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.61 seconds.
Treynor’s Jadyn Huisman won gold in the shot put with a throw of 35-7.
Riverside won the 3200 relay with a team of Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods and Veronica Schechinger. That team ran a 10:40.71, nearly 52 seconds faster than the second-place team from Harlan.
Henderson also won a silver in the 800 with a time of 2:23.97.
Elly Henderson also won the 400 with a time of 1:03.73. Tri-Center’s Isah VanArsdol placed second with a time of 1:04.20.
The Eagles of Underwood won the shuttle hurdle relay with a team of Ellie Hackett, Ruby Patomson, Jacobson and Hailey Martin. They finished with a time of 1:13.84. They defeated the team from Riverside by less than one second. That team consisted of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Ayla Richardson, Lili McCready and Izzy Bluml.
Treynor’s Rachel Kinsella won a silver in the 100 with a 13.97.
Tri-Center came in second in the girls distance medley with a team of Meya Wingert, Emile Sorenson, Kyla Corrin and Quincey Schneckloth. They ran a 4:43.31, nine seconds behind first place.
Schneckloth picked up a gold in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:11.81. Treynor’s Carissa Spainer won a silver with a time of 1:13.52.
Underwood won the 800 relay with a team of Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey, Haley Stangl and Tieler Hull. They ran a 1:48.19, just over six seconds faster the Treynor. The Treynor team consisted of Olivia Larsen, Jozie Lewis, Amelia Hedrick and Rahel Kinsella.
Riverside’s Lydia Erickson won a silver in the 200 with a 27.99, less than a second off the winner.
Underwood also won the 400 relay with a team of Krueger, Humphrey, Stangl and Hull. They ran a 51.50. Riverside took second with a squad of Andrusyshyn, Bluml, Emma Gordon and Erickson.
The Eagles took second in the 1600 with a team of Kinsley Ferguson, Allie Witt, Claire Crilly and Humphrey. They ran a 4:26.54.
Heartland Christian’s Grace Steinmetz won a silver in the 3000 with a time of 12:45.33.