PREP TRACK

PREP TRACK: Eagles, Cardinals soar in Iowa City

Underwood and Treynor boys track competed at the Eastern Iowa Track and Field Festival in Iowa City on Saturday and brought home multiple medals.

Underwood won the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1 minute and 2.07 seconds. That team was comprised of Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jace Reimer.

Underwood's Chase Ryan placed third in the 200-meter dash with a time of 23.63 seconds and the Eagles took second in the 1600 relay with a time of 3:30.94.

Treynor placed second in the sprint medley relay with a time of 1:37.89. That team was comprised of Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks, Todd Pedersen and Jaxon Schumacher. The 800 relay placed third with a time of 1:33.97. That team was also comprised of Nelson, Dirks, Pedersen and Schumacher.

The Cardinals finished third in the shuttle hurdle relay with a team of Dirks, Karson Elwood, Kyle Moss and Pederson. They ran a 1:05.47.

Treynor and Underwood are in action next at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the Lewis Central Invite.

