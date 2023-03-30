Thomas Jefferson's boys track and field team earned four winners and 13 medalists at the Woodbine Rod Smith Co-ed Invite on Tuesday, March 28.
There were no team results due to no team scoring.
Here are the Yellow Jacket medalists for all events (top six places):
First -- Shot Put -- Ashton Schubert -- 46-foot-2 (PR 9'5.25")
First -- 4 x 100 Relay -- 45.91 seconds -- Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Nathan Anderson, Victor Atupra
First -- 4 x 200 Relay -- 1:41.64 -- Andre Chioco, Brandon Bowen, Jordan Dewaele, Nick Schumann
First -- 4 x 400 Relay -- 3:43.60 -- Brandon Bowen, Atupra, Dewaele, Anderson
Second-- 110 High Hurdles -- Ethan Bose -- 17.77 seconds (personal record by .03 seconds)
Second -- 400 Meters Low Hurdles -- Bowen -- 58.72 seconds (PR by 6.78 seconds)
Third -- 1600 Distance Medley Relay -- 4:02.32 -- Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Anderson, Atupra
Third -- 4 x 110 Shuttle Hurdle Relay -- 1:11.50 -- Bose, Bowen, Chioco, Mark Markuson
Fourth -- 800 Sprint Medley Relay -- 1:45.45 -- Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Anderson, Dewaele
Fourth -- 400 Meter Low Hurdles -- Atupra -- 59.54 seconds
Fifth -- 400 Meter Low Hurdles -- Bose -- 1:04.12
Sixth -- 400 Meters -- Asa Neville -- 1:02.32
Sixth -- 110 Meter High Hurdles -- Markuson -- 18.95 seconds
The Yellow Jackets are next in action at Glenwood on Monday, April 3.