Treynor won the team title at Tri-Center’s Girls Trojan Relays on Monday, May 8, dominating relays with top-two finishes in six of the seven races.

Riverside, Underwood and the host Trojans rounded out the top four, while St. Albert earned seventh place.

In the sprint’s, Carly McKeever of the Saintes placed second in the 100-meter dash, and won the 200 (27.40) ahead of Olivia Lund (Riverside).

Isah VanArsdol (Tri-Center) won the 400 (1:01.78), while Maddie Irwin (Underwood) placed third, and the 1500 (5:11.07) and Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa placed third.

Bulldog Veronica Schechinger placed third in the 800 behind Greylan Hornbeck (2:35.38, Logan-Magnolia).

In the 3000, Madison Sporrer (Lo-Ma) won by nearly a minute (12:05.58) ahead of Lilly Irwin (Underwood) and a pair of Bulldogs, Becca Cody and Danika Feigenbutz.

Hailey Martin (Underwood) won the 100-meter hurdles (15.51) ahead of Veronica Andrusyshyn (Riverside) and Trojans Quincey Schneckloth and Layla Meador. Macy Woods (1:13.13, Riverside) won the 400 hurdles, ahead of Irwin and Schneckloth.

Underwood and Treynor placed first and second in the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, the Eagles winning the 4x100 (50.83; Martin, Kinsley Ferguson, Aliyah Humphrey, Jordyn Reimer) ahead of the Cardinals, who won the 4x200 (1:52.69; Jozie Lewis, Alexa Schwartz, Taylor Mass, Averie Carollo).

The Cardinals also won the 4x400 (4:21.39; Aubree James, Amelia Hedrick, Schwartz, Clara Teigland) ahead of Riverside and Missouri Valley, and 800 sprint medley (1:56.45; Lewis, Hedrick, James, Kulesa) ahead of Tri-Center, Riverside and St. Albert.

The Saintes took first in the 4x800 (10:11.35; Reese Dunca, Molly Wise, McKeever, Lili Denton) over Riverside and Treynor, who went first and second in the distance medley, the Bulldogs winning by over 32 seconds (4:25.10; Emma Gordon, Lund, Schechinger, Carly Henderson).

Rounding out the relays, Underwood won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:09.29; Reimer, Emma Childers, Irwin, Martin) over Treynor and Tri-Center.

Jordyn Reimer (Underwood) won the long jump at 16-foot-2, two inches further than Emile Sorenson (Tri-Center). Riverside’s Macy Woods placed third.

Treynor took the top two spots in the shot put, as Delaney Mathews (36-foot-7.25) threw two feet further than Jadyn Huisman, who placed second in discus behind Maya Zappia (Mo. Valley, 110-foot-7).

Team standings

1. Treynor, 111

2. Riverside, 99

3. Underwood, 92

4. Tri-Center, 62

5. Logan-Magnolia, 61

6. Audubon, 51

7. St. Albert, 44

8. Missouri Valley, 28

9. Cam, 18

10. E-Ehk, 14

Lynx earn fourth at Missouri River Conference meet

Abraham Lincoln girls placed fourth as a team at the MRAC meet, which concluded on Monday.

Leading the way for the Lynx was Ava Watkins, who was part of the winning sprint medley (Watkins, Hutson Rue, Aubrey Sandbothe, Hailey Holcombe), and placed fourth in the 100-meter dash and second in the 200. She also led the 4x200 (Watkins, Rau, Sandbothe, Abby LaSale) to a third-place finish.

The Lynx 4x800 team (Kaylynn Kepler Thomason, Kylie Richardson, Addie Naughton, Emily Billings) placed second, and relay medalists were rounded out by the 100 shuttle hurdles (Preslie Girres, Olivia Williams, Malene Peterson, Jasmine Shields) in third.

Ruby Johnson took fourth in the 3000 and fifth in the 1500, while Kepler Thomason placed fifth with a PR in the 800.

In 400-meter hurdles, Abby LaSale earned second and Preslie Girres was fifth.

Madeline Woods placed second in discus, while Olivia Williams was third in the high jump and Aubrey Sandbothe fourth in the long jump.

From the boys events, Aidan Perez was second in discus and shot put, Cody Smith placed fourth in the 1600 and 3200, while AL finished fourth in the 4x200 (Nathan Johannes, Eric Wright, Wes Brown, Steven Smith) and Thomas Jefferson fifth in the 4x110 shuttle hurdles (Ethan Bose, Brandon Bowen, Andre Chioco, Mark Markuson). The event originally took place on Thursday, May 4, but several events were moved back to Monday, May 8.