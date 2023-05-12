Lewis Central and St. Albert boys, and Glenwood and Riverside girls all won district championships as athletes from around Council Bluffs qualified for the state tournament in Des Moines May 18-20.
4A State qualifiers
Girls
Abraham Lincoln: Abby LaSale (400-meter hurdles), Aubrey Sandbothe (long jump), 4x200 meter relay, sprint medley
Boys
Abraham Lincoln: Aidan Perez (discus)
Thomas Jefferson: Brandon Bowen (400 hurdles)
3A State qualifiers
Girls
Glenwood: Danika Arnold (200), Madelyn Berglund (3000), Carlie Clemmer (100- and 400-meter hurdles), Breckyn Petersen (400 hurdles), shuttle hurdle, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800 relays
Lewis Central: Maddie Bergman (long jump), Madeline Fidone (400), Jordyn Matiyow (shot put), Elise Thramer (discus, shot put), 4x400 relay
Boys
Glenwood: Anthony Driscoll-Lee (110 hurdles, long jump), Logyn Eckheart (discus), Bryant Keller (1600, 3200), Reagan Skarnulis (shot put), Andrew Smith (800), 4x400, distance medley relays
Lewis Central: Jaylen Davis (long jump), Kade Diercks (800, 1600), Ethan Eichhorn (800, 1600, 3200), Parker Matiyow (discus, shot put), 4x100, 4x200, 4x800, distance medley, shuttle hurdle
2A State qualifiers
Girls
AHSTW: 4X800
Treynor: Delaney Matthews (shot put), Clara Teigland (100 and 400 hurdles), shuttle hurdle, 4x200, sprint medley, distance medley
Underwood: Aliyah Humphrey (200), Hailey Martin (100 hurdles), Jordyn Reimer (long jump), shuttle hurdle, 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, sprint medley
Boys
AHSTW: Gavin Newcomb (110 hurdles), Jett Peterson (discus), Luke Sternberg (200)
Treynor: Karson Elwood (400 hurdles), 4x100, 4x200, sprint medley
Underwood: Mason Boothby (400 hurdles, long jump), Thomas Huenke (shot put), Alex Ravlin (100), Max Tiarks (shot put), 4x200, 4x400, distance medley, shuttle hurdle
1A State qualifiers
Girls
Riverside: Veronica Andrusyshyn (100-meter dash, 100 hurdles), Madison Kelley (discus), 4x100, 4x200, 4x400, 4x800, sprint medley, distance medley
St. Albert: Lili Denton (800, 1500, 4x800, distance medley), Carly McKeever (200), Avah Underwood (high jump), distance medley
Tri-Center: Quincey Schneckcloth (100 and 400 hurdles), Emilie Sorenson (long jump), Isah VanArsdol (400, 800, 1500), shuttle hurdle, sprint medley
Boys
Riverside: Ayden Salais (400), 4x400, 4x800, distance medley, sprint medley
St. Albert: Jayden Beckman (discus), Parker Heisterkamp (800), Colin Lillie (1600, 3200), Brendan Monahan (100, 200), Luke Wettengel (800), Owen Wise (1600, 3200), 4x800, distance medley relay