Underwood placed second in the team standings as Treynor hosted the Jerome Howe Relays on Monday.

The Cardinals earned third, just two points behind the Eagles, while St. Albert placed fourth, and AHSTW (eighth) and Riverside (tenth) also competed. Clarinda won with a team score of 116.

Top-three area finishers:

Boys high jump: Third - Brady Phelps, Treynor.

Long jump: Second - Mason Boothby, Underwood.

Shot put: First - Thomas Huenke, Underwood; 3rd - Brandon McCall, St. Albert.

Discus: Third - Max Tiarks, Underwood.

800 sprint medley: Second - Underwood (Riley Sealock, Will Buckholdt, Ty Strutton, Landon Morales-Foote); Third - Treynor (Noah Nelson, Kyle Moss, Brady Wallace, Drew Myers).

3200: Second - Colin Lillie, St. Albert.

4x800 relay: Second - Riverside (Mason McCready, Grady Jeppesen, Landyn Schoenrock, Ayden Salais); Third - St. Albert (Luke Wettengel, Joe Hughes, Owen Wise, Parker Heisterkamp).

4x110 shuttle hurdle relay: First - Treynor (Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace, Jaxon Schumacher); Second - Underwood (Boothby, Lucas Bose, Sam Hulsing, Wyatt Baker).

100 dash: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert.

Distance medley: First - AHSTW (Seth Pope, Luke Sternberg, Nick Denning, Caleb Hatch); Third - Treynor (Moss, Wallace, Drew Myers, Kyle Beekhuizen).

400: First - Riley Sealock, Underwood

4x200: First - Treynor (Nelson, Elwood, Dirks, Schumacher); Second - Underwood (Will Buckholdt, Morales-Foote, Boothby, Alex Ravlin).

110 hurdles: Second - Gavin Newcomb, AHSTW.

800: First - Parker Hiesterkamp, St. Albert.

200: Third - Monahan, St. Albert.

400 hurdles: First - Elwood, third - Dirks, Treynor.

1600: Second - Lillie, St. Albert.

4x100 relay: First - Treynor (Nelson, Elwood, Dirks, Schumacher), Third - Underwood (Morales-Foote, Sealock, Sam Schoening, Strutton).

4x400: First - Underwood (Buckholdt, Boothby, Josh and Alex Ravlin).