Glenwood once again won team titles as boys and girls won as hosts of the Ram Relays on Monday, while St. Albert’s Colin Lillie broke a 30-year record in the boys 3200 and Lili Denton holds the fastest time among freshman girls in the 800.

Falcons senior Lillie smashed the Catholic school record time of 9:35.29 by Phil Hasenkamp in 1993 with a time of 9:31.86 to finish first at the Ram Relays and vault into second place across the state in Class 1A this year.

Joining Lillie in the top ranks this year is Saintes freshman Lili Denton, who currently holds the fastest time among all Iowa freshmen across classes in the girls 800 meters with a time of 2:18.15, leading by over four seconds. Denton did not run the 800 at the Ram Relays.

Other first-place athletes from St. Albert: Brendan Monahan (boys 100, 11.12; 200, 22.80), Avah Underwood (girls high jump, 5-foot), girls 4x800 sprint medley (1:54.26; Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, Carly McKeever, Denton).

As hosts, Glenwood had a surplus of athletes but earned both girls (156) and boys (136) team titles comfortably, both over Lewis Central in second (girls 100.33, boys 113).

Zoie Carda got the running events started with a first-place finish in the girls 100 (12.86), followed by AL’s Ava Watkins in second and Carlie Clemmer in sixth. Clemmer also earned third in the 100 hurdles. In the boys event, Anthony Driscoll-Lee notched another win with a time of 15.22, while Thomas Jefferson’s Ethan Bose placed fifth.

Watkins placed second for the Lynx in the 200 as well – won by Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey with a time of 26.58 – while teammate Abby LaSale continued her success with a second-place finish in the girls 400 hurdles.

In the 400, Neyla Nanfito placed fourth (girls, 1:03.79) and Jake Shannon fifth (boys 54.86). Madline Fidone (Lewis Central) won the girls race with a time of 1:00.66, just ahead of teammate Gracie Hays. Fidone also placed second in the girls high jump.

Titans Aidan Bergman and Ethan Eichhorn placed second and third in the boys race. Bergman also earned second in the boys 400 hurdles behind Treynor’s Karson Elwood (57.75).

Clemmer placed in the top four of the girls 400 hurdles, just behind Breckyn Petersen in third.

Victor Atupra placed third for the Yellow Jackets in the boys 400 hurdles.

Andrew Smith won the boys 800 (2:0.07), while Lauren and Haylee Hughes finished second and seventh in the girls event.

Bryant Keller continued his distance dominance, winning the 1600 (4:34.17) and finishing second in the 3200 (9:33.48), ahead of Preston Slayman in third.

Similarly, Madelyn Berglund had two excellent placements in her distance races: first in the 3000 (11:02.63) and third in the 1500 (5:07.41). Emerson Griffin followed in fourth in the 3000, while AL’s Ruby Johnson was third.

The Rams also dominated the relays, especially on the girls side, winning the 4x100 (Carda, Jenna Hopp, Danika Arnold, Jaylynn Floyd), 4x200 (Carda, Hopp, Brooklyn Schultz, Arnold), 4x400 (Schultz, Petersen, Hopp, Arnold), 4x800 (L. Hughes, Nanfito, H. Hughes, Petersen) and distance medley (Ella Richards, Floyd, L. Hughes, Berglund). The boys won the 4x400 (Victor Cruz, Jake Shannon, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith) and finished top three in the 4x110 shuttle hurdles, 4x800 and distance medley.

Lewis Central won the boys 4x100 (43.92; Jonathan Humpal, Curtis Witte, Braylon Kammrad, Brody Patlan) and 4x800 (8:22.97; Kade Diercks, Haidyn Cox, Marshall Arkfeld, Eichhorn). Treynor won the boys 4x110 shuttle hurdles (1:01.57; Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher, Kyle Moss, Karson Elwood), and Underwood won the girls race (1:11.23; Jordyn Reimer, Mallorie Leaders, Maddie Irwin, Hailey Martin)

TJ earned second in the boys distance medley, while Lewis Central finished top three in the girls 4x100 and boys 4x400. AL earned second in the girls 800 sprint medley, second in the girls 4x200 and third in the boys event, second in the girls 4x110 shuttle hurdles and third in the girls 4x800.

In the field events, the Rams won both long jump events, as Hopp surpassed the girls field at 16-foot-9.75, and Driscoll-Lee won the boys event with a leap of 20-foot-0.5. Eagle Jordyn Reimer was second, and Lynx Aubrey Sandbothe was third in the girls event.

Also for the Lynx, Aidan Perez placed second in the boys discus and fourth in the shot put. TJ thrower Brandi Jarmon placed fifth in the discus and sixth in shot put. But the Titans reigned supreme in the throws, as Jordyn Matiyow won the girls shot put (37-foot-9), with teammate Elise Thramer third. Thramer won the discus (115-10) and Matiyow third.

Parker Matiyow won the boys shot put (52-foot-0.50) and placed third in the discus.