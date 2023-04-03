Glenwood hosted the 62nd annual boys Ram Relays on Monday, as Council Bluffs teams Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central competed.

In the 3200-meters, Ram Bryant Keller edged Titan Kade Diercks by 16 seconds.

The Rams then won the 4x800 with a time of 8:32.37 (Jake Shannon, Bryce Keller, Preston Slayman and Andrew Smith).

Thomas Jefferson's distance medley anchor Kaiden Hamilton was narrowly beaten -- eight-tenths of a second -- by Bryant Keller and Glenwood (Keaton German, Aaden Lopez, Drew Schroeder).

Glenwood's Anthony Driscoll-Lee won the long jump at 21-foot-1, and followed with a time of 15.31 seconds -- besting 15.78 by Atlantic's Jackson McClaren -- to win the 110-meter hurdles.

Lewis Central's Ethan Eichhorn won the 800 with a speedy time of 2:01.02, and also placed first in the 1600 (4:32.47) over Bryant Keller.

In the 400, Yellow Jacket Brandon Bowen took first ahead of Titan Aidan Bergman by just under one second.

Parker Mitayow (Lewis Central) won the shot put (50-foot-2) over Reagan Skarnulis (Glenwood), while the Rams won the discus (Logyn Eckheart) over the Titans (Parker Mitayow).

Glenwood finished first in the team standings (145.5) ahead of Lewis Central (134).