Glenwood girls won their eighth Hawkeye 10 championship in nine years, while the Lewis Central boys made it a three-peat on Thursday at Red Oak’s Dick Morrison Track.

Girls

The relays made up a major portion of the Rams success, with all seven finishing in the top five and two winning. The winning relays were the 4x100 (50.44; Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Danika Arnold, Allison Koontz) and 4x800 (10:12.67; Lauren Hughes, Nayla Nanfito, Haylee Hughes, Brecklyn Petersen).

Arnold carried her success in the 200-meter dash, winning with a time of 26.88, and 400, placing fourth. Teammate Koontz placed fourth, while St. Albert’s Carly McKeever earned third. McKeever won the 100 with a time of 13.31, followed by Carda and Koontz in third and fourth.

Saintes freshman Lili Denton placed second in the 800 and third in the 1500, while Lewis Central’s Madeline Fidone was second in the 400.

In the 3000, Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund placed third.

Carlie Clemmer was second for the Rams in the 100 hurdles and fifth in the 400 hurdles, behind Petersen in fourth.

In the other relays, Glenwood placed second in 4x200; Carda, Courtney Crawford, Elaina Dougherty, Ella Richards), third in the 4x400 (Brooklyn Schultz, Petersen, Nanfito, Arnold) – won by Lewis Central (4:11.26; Gracie Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James, Fidone) – fourth in the sprint medley (Carda, Dougherty, Schultz, Clemmer), fifth in distance (Richards, Floyd, Nanfito, Berglund) – won by St. Albert (4:23.19; Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, McKeever, Denton) – and fourth in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (Destiny Yale, Kayden Kahl, Lauren Stanislav, Crawford).

St. Albert’s Avah Underwood won high jump (5-foot-2) ahead of Keisi Duran and Floyd in third and fourth for Glenwood, while Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer won discus (113-foot-1) and Jordyn Matiyow placed second in shot put. Maddie Bergman was third in the long jump.

Girls team standings

1. Glenwood, 133

2. Atlantic, 127

3. Clarinda, 80

4. Lewis Central, 75

5. St. Albert, 72

6. Denison-Schleswig, 64

7. Harlan, 61.50

8. Shenandoah, 40

9. Kuemper Catholic, 38

10. Creston, 26

11. Red Oak, 23.50

Boys

Leading the way for the first-place Titans was Ethan Eichhorn, who swept the distance races, winning the 800 (2:00.35) – by one-hundredth of a second ahead of Glenwood’s Andrew Smith – the 1600 (4:29.09) – three-hundredths of a second ahead of Ram Bryant Keller – and 3200 (9:55.00) by two seconds ahead of Colin Lillie from St. Albert.

For Lewis Central, Parker Matiyow earned second in the shot put – behind Glenwood’s Reagan Skarnulis at 51-foot-7.50 – and third in the discus.

Like the Ram girls, the Titan boys earned plenty of top places in the relays. And like Glenwood, Lewis Central won two: the 4x110 shuttle hurdles (1:05.22; Braylon Kammrad, Jaylen Davis, Aidan Bergman, Braeden Dahlheim) ahead of Glenwood (Aaron McPherson, Payton Longmeyer, Aaden Lopez, Anthony Driscoll-Lee), and the distance medley (3:41.29; Curtis Witte, Aidan Bergman, Kade Diercks, Ethan Eichhorn) while the Rams earned third (Longmeyer, Tristan Meier, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith).

Glenwood won the 4x800 (8:24.97; Jake Shannon, Bryce Keller, Preston Slayman, Smith) by half a second ahead of Atlantic, while Lewis Central came third (Marshall Arkfeld, Colin Petersen, Haidyn Cox, Diercks).

The Rams (Victor Cruz, Shannon, DeLashmutt, Smith) also came second in the 4x400, just 0.42 seconds behind Atlantic.

The Titans finished second in the 4x200 (Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Kammrad, Brody Patlan) and 4x100 (Witte, Humpal, Kammrad, Patlan).

In the hurdles, Kammrad and Aidan Bergman went 2-3 in the 400, while Glenwood’s Driscoll-Lee won the 110 (15.78).

Patlan and Humpal placed third and fourth in the 100.

Boys team standings

1. Lewis Central, 134

2. Glenwood, 107.50

3. Clarinda, 104

4. Harlan, 85

5. Shenandoah, 76

6. Atlantic, 69

7. Denison-Schleswig, 47

8. Kuemper Catholic, 42

9. Red Oak, 37.50

10. St. Albert, 36

11. Creston, 22