Glenwood’s girls track team is now three-for-three in top-two finishes after winning a home Hawkeye 10 conference meet on Tuesday.

The Rams have rolled out of the gate with a win at the Caroll Early Bird Invitational last Thursday after opening the season with a second-place finish at the Northwest Missouri State University meet on March 20.

On Tuesday, the Rams were led on the track and in the field events to a comprehensive team title.

Before the season, head coach Jordan Bueltel told the Daily Nonpareil in an email that Glenwood's goal was to "improve throughout the season" and to “peak in May.”

“For us, I think we have a very talented team that hopefully can compete for the Hawkeye Ten title again,” Bueltel wrote. “If all goes well I think we can qualify several (athletes) for State and hopefully score some points while we are there.”

Zoie Carda won the girls 100-meter dash by .22 seconds, while Allison Koontz and Jenna Hopp finished second and third in the 200.

In the middle distance races, Glenwood won the 400 (Brooklyn Schultz) and came second in the 800 (Neyla Nanfito).

Madelyn Berglund placed second in both the 1500 and 3200 to earn points for the Rams, and was followed by Lauren Hughes in the shorter distance race.

Glenwood took up three of the top four in the 100-meter hurdles (Carlie Clemmer - first, Courtney Crawford - third, Kate Hughes - fourth). Clemmer won the 400 hurdles as well, and Breckyn Petersen earned second.

The Rams swept the four relays, led by Zoie Carda as the front leg of both the 4x100 (Koontz, Jaylynn Floyd, Danika Arnold) and 4x200 (Jenna Hopp, Floyd, Arnold).

Glenwood also won the 4x400 (Schultz, Koontz, Floyd, Arnold) and 4x800 (L. Hughes, Nanfito, Petersen, Schultz) comfortably, and the 800 sprint medley by one second (Elaina Dougherty, Crawford, Ella Richards, Haylee Hughes).

The lone second-place finish in relays came in the distance medley (Crawford, Nanfito, Richards, Maya Schau), and the Rams also finished first in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (Crawford, Kayden Kahl, K. Hughes, Clemmer) ahead of the only other team, Shenandoah.

In the field events, Abi Hiller won the discus, while Maggie Smith finished in fourth behind Hiller, and third in the shot put. Jenna Hopp was second in the long jump, and Floyd and Keisi Duran went second and third in the high jump.

“I think the biggest thing is just putting it all together, we are fortunate to have lots of talent back but every year is different and we have to try and figure out where everyone can be successful and how do we try and replace the seniors from last season,” Bueltel said. “We had such a great group of seniors last season both on the track and in the locker room, that we are still figuring out who is going to replace them as leaders, but I think we have a group of upperclassmen and even some sophomores ready to take on those roles. We have so many girls back from last year that really performed well for us that I think are ready to have a big year.”

For the boys, Bryant Keller won the 800 and 1600, while Anthony Driscoll-Lee won the 110 hurdles. The Rams won four of seven relays: the 4x100 (Jackson Mulkins, Trey Darden, Tristan Meier, Payton Longmeyer), 4x200 (Mulkins, Darden, Meier, Longmeyer), 4x800 (Bryant Keller, Bryce Keller, Jake Shannon, Andrew Smith) and 4x110 shuttle hurdles (Aaron McPherson, Darden, Simonetti, Driscoll-Lee).

In the field events, Reagan Skarnulis and Logyn Eckheart finished second and third in the shot put, while Eckheart also placed second in the discus. Driscoll-Lee earned third in the long jump.