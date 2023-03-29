Going into the season, Abraham Lincoln aimed to place in the top three at each meet. Most recently, the Lynx ladies placed sixth at Doane University in Nebraska on March 25.

“We want to be (Missouri River) Conference champions this year, and have a great chance to do this,” head coach Traci Stoop said. “Finally, we want as many girls to get to the state meet as possible. This will build the culture of success that we find so important.”

In that meet at Doane, Aidan Perez won both the boys discus and shot put. For Stoop’s girls, Ava Watkins earned a third place finish in the 60-meter dash, while Abby LaSale also placed third in the 60 hurdles and fourth in the 400.

“Abby LaSale is a force to be reckoned with. She is a fierce competitor placing second at the state meet in the 400-meter hurdles and ranking as one of the top hurdlers in the nation.”

To achieve those aspirations of third place finishes at each meet and winning the MRC, Stoop said they face the same challenges on a year-to-year basis.

“We try to control the things we can control – our attitudes, competitiveness and work ethic. However, we always are fighting against injuries, illness and weather.”

Leading the charge will be LaSale, along with a “very strong sophomore class”, a stand-out freshman and growth among the throwers.

“(Sophomores) Hutson Rau, Preslie Girres, Aubrey Sandbothe and Lydia Dix look to lead the sprints and jumps squad this year. Freshman Ruby Johnson is a motor. She will be an incredible asset to the distance program. Our new throwers coach has been developing lots of athletes. Specifically Kamryn Hamilton and Madeline Woods - both freshmen who have been working so hard.”

The Lynx are next in action at the Glenwood Ram Relays on Saturday (freshmen and sophomores) and Monday, April 1 and 3.