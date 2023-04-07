Glenwood continued their winning ways with a first place finish at the Big Red Relays at Missouri Valley on Thursday, followed by Treynor and Underwood to round out the top three.
The Rams finished with 147 team points, with the Cardinals (122) and Eagles (119) well ahead of the rest of the pack.
Listed below are the winners and area top-three finishers.
100 meters
First: William Anderson, Logan-Magnolia (11.53)
Second: Landon Morales-Foote, Underwood (11.78)
Third: Jackson Mulkins, Glenwood (11.83)
200 meters
First: Chris Dworak, Missouri Valley (23.72)
People are also reading…
Second: Alexis Manzo, Mo. Valley (23.97)
Third: Riley Sealock, Underwood (24.29)
400 meters
First: Alex Ravlin, Underwood (53.08)
Third: Landon Morales-Foote, Underwood (54.38)
800 meters
First: Bryant Keller, Glenwood (2:02.74)
Second: Jason Stark, Underwood (2:15.01)
Third: Bryce Keller, Glenwood (2:15.04)
1600 meters
First: Preston Slayman, Glenwood (4:47.91)
Second: Tarick Rowe, LoMa (5:05.25 8)
Third: John Ross Biederman, Treynor (5:11.85)
3200 meters
First: Tarick Rowe, LoMa (10:50.00)
Second: John Ross Biederman, Treynor (11:07.83)
110 meter hurdles
First: Calvin Wallis, LoMa (16.06)
Second: Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Glenwood (16.21)
400 meter hurdles
First: Karson Elwood, Treynor (57.58)
Second: Calvin Wallis, LoMa (58.38)
4x100 meter relay
First: Treynor (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace) 44.20
Second: Glenwood (Jackson Mulkins, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Trey Darden, Payton Longmeyer) 44.60
Third: Underwood (Will Buckholdt, Mason Boothby, Alex Ravlin, Landon Morales-Foote) 44.84
4x200 meter relay
First: Mo. Valley (Alexis Manzo, Mason Herman, Chris Dworak, Jacob Hoden) 1:35.46
Second: Underwood (Will Buckholdt, Ryker Adair, Sam Schoening, Ty Strutton) 1:37.90
4x400 meter relay
First: Glenwood (Victor Cruz, Jake Shannon, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith) 3:34.27
Second: Mo. Valley (Jacob Hoden, Alexis Manzo, Chris Dworak, Mason Herman) 3:35.20
Third: Underwood (Josh Ravlin, Riley Sealock, Jack Limpp, Will Buckholdt) 3:40.50
4x800 meter relay
First: Glenwood (Jake Shannon, Bryce Keller, Preston Slayman, Bryant Keller) 8:49.15
Second: Treynor (Alex Bain, Jeyden Jensen, Jack Carley, Kyle Beekhuiznen) 9:26.97
Third: Mo. Valley (Adam Meadows, Dane Janssen, Riley Radke, Ryder O’Dowd) 9:28.58
Distance medley
First: Glenwood (Payton Longmeyer, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Victor Cruz, Andrew Smith) 3:45.59
Second: Treynor (Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace, Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood) 3:49.67
4x110 meter shuttle hurdle relay
First: Glenwood (Aaron McPherson, Aaden Lopez, Trey Darden, Anthony Driscoll-Lee) 1:05.99
Second: Treynor (Kayden Dirks, Kyle Moss, Brady Wallace, Luke Christensen) 1:06.95
Third: Underwood (Sam Hulsing, Lucas Bose, Wyatt Baker, Mason Boothby) 1:07.66
High jump
First: Trey Hunter, Carroll (5-foot-11)
Third: Brady Phelps, Treynor (5-foot-6)
Long jump
First: Mason Boothby, Underwood (21-foot-5)
Third: Mason Herman, Mo. Valley (19-foot-1.5)
Shot put
First: Thomas Huneke, Underwood (51-foot-6)
Second: Reagan Skarnulis, Glenwood (47-foot-5)
Third: Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood (45 feet)
Discus
First: Koleson W. Evans, Harrison (148-foot-5)
Second: Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood (136-foot-2)
Third: Max Tiarks, Underwood (126-foot-7.5)