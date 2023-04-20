Glenwood won Thursday's Seventh Annual Council Bluffs Girls Invitational at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

Although they didn't have any winners in the field events, the Rams placed second and third in the high jump (Jaylynn Floyd and Keisi Duran) behind St. Albert freshman Avah Underwood (5-foot).

Abraham Lincoln sophomore Aubrey Sandbothe (16-foot-3) won the long jump ahead of seniors Jenna Hopp (Glenwood) and Maddie Bergman (Lewis Central). Duran and Addison Fichter placed fourth and fifth.

In the throws, Lewis Central senior Elise Thramer continued her successful season with a throw of 113 feet, ahead of Treynor's Jadyn Huisman in second. Abi Hiller earned more points for the Rams in fourth, just ahead of LC sophomore Jordyn Matiyow.

Thramer also won the shot put, throwing 13 inches further than Matiyow (35-foot-1). Huisman placed third, while TJ junior Brandi Jarmon earned fourth and AL freshman Kamryn Hamilton fifth.

In the relays, Glenwood won the 800-meter sprint medley (Floyd, Hopp, Danika Arnold, Brooklyn Schultz) ahead of Lewis Central, Underwood, St. Albert and Treynor to round out the top five spots.

The Rams also won the 4x800 (Breckyn Petersen, Madelyn Bergludn, Neyla Nanfito, Lauren Hughes), while the Saintes and Lynx earned fourth and fifth.

Lewis Central won the 4x400 (Grace Hays, Maddie Bergman, Irelynn James, Madeline Fidone), ahead of Riverside, AL and Treynor.

Glenwood placed first in the 4x100 (Zoie Carda, Hopp, Arnold, Floyd), while Riverside earned another second place finish, followed by Underwood, AL, St. Albert and Treynor.

Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, Sandbothe and Abby LaSale led the Lynx to a 4x200 win, ahead of the Bulldogs, Eagles, Rams and Cardinals in the top five.

Treynor won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles by a wide margin of over six seconds (Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis, Clara Teigland), while Glenwood and AL were fourth and fifth.

St. Albert placed second behind Lo-Ma in the distance medley, and Treynor and Glenwood were third and fourth.

Freshman Ruby Johnson (AL) won the 3000 with a time of 12:23.96, followed by Haylee Hughes (Glenwood) and Jordyn Boswell (Treynor). Berglund (Glenwood) was second in the 1500, and Johnson and KayLynn Kepler Thomason finished fourth and fifth for AL.

Riverside senior Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100-meter sprint, followed by St. Albert's Carly McKeever and Glenwood's Zoie Carda. Ava Watkins (AL) and Jozie Lewis (Treynor) rounded out the top five.

Treynor's Teigland won the 100 hurdles ahead of Andrusyshyn and Glenwood's Carlie Clemmer. McKeever won the 200 for the Saintes, followed by Schultz (Glenwood) and Lewis (Treynor).

Schultz won the 400, while Zadalis (Treynor), Sydney Skokan (Lewis Central) and Reese Chapman (Treynor) finished third through five.

Saintes freshman Lili Denton won the 800 by almost nine seconds, followed by Alyssa Kulesa (Treynor) and Glenwood tandem Lauren Hughes and Neyla Nanfito.

Finally, Teigland won the 400 hurdles ahead of LaSale (AL), Petersen and Clemmer (Glenwood) and Preslie Girres (AL).

Team standings:

1. Glenwood, 158

2. Treynor, 121

3. Abraham Lincoln, 111

4. Lewis Central, 76

5. Harlan, 70

6. St. Albert, 69

7. Lo-Ma, 55

8. Riverside, 42

9. Underwood, 18

10. Thomas Jefferson, 17