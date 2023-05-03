Riverside girls and Underwood boys were team champions at the Western Iowa Conference meet hosted by the Eagles on Tuesday.

Girls

Leading the way for the Bulldogs on the track was Veronica Andrusyshyn, who won the girls 100 (13.34, ahead of teammate Lydia Erickson and Treynor’s Clara Teigland). Erickson finished ahead of Andrusyshyn in the 200 with a time of 27.61, and Teigland won the 400 ahead of Erickson and Tri-Center’s Isah VanArsdol, breaking one minute with a time of 58.98.

VanArsdol earned a win in the 800 (2:26.37), beating Logan-Magnolia’s Greylan Hornbeck by nearly seven seconds and finishing ahead of Riverside sisters Elly and Carly Henderson.

In the distance races, Stefi Beisswenger (Audubon, 5:21.09) finished ahead of Cardinal Alyssa Kulesa and Bulldog Bailey Richardson in the 1500, and also won the 300 (11:59.87) ahead of Richardson in second.

Coming off a second place finish at last week’s Drake Relays, Treynor senior Teigland won the 400 hurdles (1:09.35) ahead of teammate Nora Konz, Eage Maggie Irwin and Bulldog Ayla Richardson, while Eagle Hailey Martin won the 100 hurdles (16.21) ahead of Andrusyshyn, Teigland and fellow Cardinal Aubree James.

Underwood swept the 4x100 (51.40; Martin, Mallorie Leaders, Aliyah Humphrey, Jordyn Reimer) and 4x200 relays (1:51.43; Kinsley Ferguson, Leaders, Haley Stangl, Reimer) ahead of Riverside (second 4x100, third 4x200), and Treynor (third 4x100, second 4x200).

The same three schools finished at the top of the 4x400, with the Cardinals (4:20.60; James, Amelia Hendrick, Konz, Alexa Schwartz) outpacing the Eagles and Bulldogs. Riverside won the 4x800 (10:45.91; Carly Henderson, Adaline Martens, Veronica Schechinger, Bentley Rone) ahead of AHSTW and Treynor.

In the 800 sprint medley, Tri-Center came out on top (1:58.93; Kaitlin Kozeal, Emile Sorenson, Quincey Schneckcloth, VanArsdol) over Treynor and Underwood, while Riverside won the distance medley (4:32.20; Emma Gordon, Olivia Lund, E. Henderson, C. Henderson).

Rounding out the girls relays, Audubon won the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:12.69; Michelle Brooks, Mattie Nielsen, Madison Burr, Madison Steckler) ahead of Treynor and Tri-Center.

In the field events, Kinsley Ferguson won the high jump for Underwood (4-foot-8), while Eagles teammate Jordyn Reimer won the long jump (16-foot-3.25) ahead of Macy Woods (Riverside) and Emilie Sorenson (Tri-Center).

Treynor swept the top two spots in the shot put, as Delaney Matthews won with a throw of 33-foot-8.5, just half an inch further than Jadyn Huisman. Viking Becca Mohn placed third. In discus, MO Valley took first and second as Maya Zappia out-threw Kaydence Cihacek at 110-foot-6. Madison Kelley (Riverside) placed third.

Girls team standings

1. Riverside, 165

2. Treynor , 158

3. Underwood, 97

4. Audubon, 80

5. IKM-Manning, 63

6. Tri-Center, 56

7. Logan-Magnolia, 47

8. AHSTW, 35

9. MO Valley, 33

Boys

For the boys, Treynor’s Karson Elwood earned first in the 100 (11.64) ahead of Underwood’s Alex Ravlin and Logan-Magnolia’s William Anderson, and 200 (23.14), outpacing Luke Sternberg (AHSTW) and Ravlin.

Elwood finished just one-tenth of a second behind Bulldog Ayden Salais (50.53) in the 400, as Ravlin followed to earn another top-three finish.

IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller swept the distance races, winning the 800 (2:08.69), as Carter Kunze earned third for Tri-Center, 1600 (4:52.94) and 3200 (10:29.83).

Underwood’s Mason Boothby won both 110- (15.80) and 400-meter hurdles (56.66), while Elwood placed second in the 400, and Riverside’s Jaxon Gordon third in the 110.

Treynor won the 4x100 relay (45.05; Jett Sornson, Jaxon Schumacher, Kyle Moss, Noah Nelson) ahead of Underwood and Audubon, while placing fourth in the 4x200, behind IKM-Manning (1:35.51; Jase Lueth, Cooper Irimeier, Eli Dreyer, Davis Rasmussen), Underwood and Lo-Ma.

Riverside won the 4x400 (3:31.73; Jaxon Gordon, Grady Jeppesen, Keaten Ricken, Ayden Salais) – breezing past MO Valley and IKM-Manning – and 4x800 (Mason McCready, Hayden Hensley, Teegan Schechinger, Salais) ahead of IKM-Manning and Tri-Center.

The Eagles won the 800 sprint (1:39.93; Will Buckholdt, Riley Sealock, Alex Ravlin, Josh Ravlin) and distance (3:53.62; Sam Schoening, Landon Morales-Foote, Sealock, Jason Stark) medlies, as Treynor earned top-four finishes in both and Riverside placed third in the sprint medley.

Underwood also won the 4x110 shuttle hurdles (1:04.97; Jack Vanfossan, Sam Hulsing, Lucas Bose, Wyatt Baker) ahead of Treynor and Lo-Ma.

Moving to the field events, Boothby won high jump (6 feet) and long jump (21-foot-3.5) for the Eagles, while Tri-Center’s Carter Kunze placed second in the long jump.

In the throws, Underwood’s Thomas Huenke won the shot put (55-foot-2.25), setting a new conference record in the process, while teammate Max Tiarks finished third behind Huenke in the shot put, but won the discus (138-foot-1) ahead of another Eagle, David Kilibarda-Foote, and Viking Jett Peterson (also fourth in shot put).

Boys team standings

1. Underwood, 166.5

2. IKM-Manning, 127

3. Treynor, 99.5

4. Riverside, 99

5. Lo-Ma, 76

6. AHSTW, 50

7. Audubon, 47

8. Tri-Center, 41

9. MO Valley, 31