St. Albert and Treynor placed second and third at Tri-Center’s girls track and field invitational on Thursday.

Carly McKeever got things started on the track for the Saintes by sweeping the 100- and 200-meter dashes, winning in 12.61 and 26.35 seconds. McKeever also earned third in the 400. Cardinal Nora Konz was third in the 100 and fourth in the 200.

Saintes freshman Lili Denton also had a big night at Tri-Center, winning the 1500 (5:15.77), and providing the final legs in the winning 800 sprint (1:58.50; Lydia Sherrill, Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan) and distance medleys (4:37.51; Sherrill, Walter, Monahan).

The Trojans earned third in both the 800 sprint (Kaitlin Kozeal, Avilyn Killpack, Quiney Schneckloth, Isah VanArsdol) and distance medleys as well (same runners).

Rounding out the outstanding Saintes output, freshman Avah Underwood – days after being in hospital Monday night – remained unbeaten in the high jump at 5 feet.

In the final individual long-distance race, Treynor’s Alyssa Kulesa earned a second-place finish in the 3000 with a time of 12:22.01.

Cardinal Aubree James placed third in the 100-meter hurdles (16.98) and fourth in the 400 hurdles (1:17.81).

Treynor (Jozie Lewis, Taylor Mass, Allie Houser, Ellie Kinsella) and Tri-Center (Kozeal, Killpack, Schneckloth, VanArsdol) earned third and fourth in the 4x100 relay, while the Cardinals won the 4x200 by half a second (1:56.03; Lewis, Zoey Zadalis, Houser, Clara Teigland).

The Cardinals also placed second in the 4x400 (4:30.14; Konz, Alexa Schwartz, Amelia Hendrick, Teigland) four seconds ahead of St. Albert (Monahan, Molly Wise, Underwood, McKeever).

The order was reversed in the 4x800, as the Saintes earned second place (11:48.89; Ella Klusman, Kirsten Piskorski, Payton Johnsen, Wise) just one second ahead of the Cardinals (James, Emma Miller, Reese Chapman, Jordyn Boswell).

Treynor placed second in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (1:13.72; Teigland, Zadalis, Miller, Konz) ahead of Tri-Center in fourth (Schneckloth, Jaden Franke, Emile Sorenson, Layla Meador).

In the field events, Schwartz (Treynor) and Killpack (Tri-Center) tied for fourth in the high jump at 4-foot-6, while Sorenson (Tri-Center) was second in the long jump (15-foot-11.75).

Cardinal Jadyn Huisman won discus with a throw of 103-foot-11 and was second in the shot put (34-foot-4.75), just ahead of Sainte Lena Rosloniec in third.

Carroll took the team title with 112 points, while St. Albert was second (105) and Treynor third (99). Tri-Center earned sixth with 33 points, and AHSTW put five points on the board.