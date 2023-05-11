Athletes from Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson competed for state tournament berths in the Class 4A Qualifying Meet at the Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex on Thursday.

Aubrey Sandbothe locked up automatic qualification to the state tournament in Des Moines May 18-20.

The Abraham Lincoln sophomore leapt 17-foot-4 in the girls long jump on Thursday to earn her spot at Drake Stadium.

“It makes me feel like all the work I’ve done has really paid off and that I just put my best out there, did what I had to do,” Sandbothe said.

Placing second, she earned automatic qualification as the steps to get here have come to fruition.

“I’ve really worked on my speed and getting off the board good, just focusing on myself and not what other people do and just doing the best I can.”

The short bursts of speed translate for Sandbothe from the volleyball court, and her outlook ahead of state is doing the best she can to get best jump in Des Moines.

On Thursday, Sandbothe credited her coaches for her success.

“I think my coaches helped me a lot because they gave me some pointers, but I think just focusing on myself and just doing the best I can, not worry about anything.”

Thomas Jefferson junior Brandon Bowen punched his ticket to state with a second-place finish in the boys 400-meter hurdles. Bowen was a member of the Yellow Jackets relay team last year, but was proud of how far he’s come.

“It’s the first time I qualified as not an alternative. So I’m really proud of myself and how far I’ve gotten.”

Last fall, Bowen ran cross country for the first time, which he said helped with practices over the summer to get him ready.

“Honestly, means a lot to me and I know it means a lot to my coaches. I just know that. I’m working hard and I know I can work hard for my senior year next year,” Bowen said. “I just hope to compete and stay with other people around me and hopefully get a place in (state).”

The Lynx girls sprint medley (fourth: 1:53.98; Ava Watkins, Hailey Holcombe, Hutson Rau and Sandbothe) and 4x200 relays (fourth: 1:47.80; Watkins, Rau, Sandbothe, Abby LaSale) are still in position to potentially earn an at-large bid.

Abraham Lincoln junior Aidan Perez placed third with a throw of 153-foot-4 to place third in the boys discus, one-foot-one short of Cody Heikes (Dowling Catholic) for auto qualification.

Perez, though, is in good position for an at-large bid to state.

2A District meet at Van Meter (Treynor, Underwood)

Treynor and Underwood competed at the District 2A meet in Van Meter, qualifying several athletes automatically.

Both the sprint (second: 1:35.62; Noah Nelson, Jaxon Schumacher, Kayden Dirks, Karson Elwood) and shuttle hurdle relays (first: Dirks, Schumacher, Kyle Moss, Elwood) qualified from the Cardinal boys, while the girls sprint (second; Jozie Lewis, Schwartz, James and Teigland) and distance medleys (second; Lewis, Mass, Hedrick, Kulesa), and shuttle hurdles (second; James, Konz, Zadalis, Teigland). Nelson, Elwood, Dirks and Schumacher also qualified for the 4x100 (first), and Elwood made it four events by winning the 400 hurdles.

Teigland also qualified in the girls 100 (first) and 400 hurdles (first, making it a Cardinal sweep) to make it four events for the Treynor senior. Treynor freshman Delaney Matthew qualified in the shot put.

The Cardinals also qualified in the boys 4x200 (first; Nelson, Drew Meyers, Dirks, Schumacher).

The Eagles automatic qualifiers were:

Girls

Shuttle hurdle relay (Reimer, Leaders, Irwin, Martin), Jordyn Reimer (long jump), 4x200 (Hull, Ferguson, Stangl, Reimer), Hailey Martin (100), 4x400 (Ferguson, Irwin, Stangl, Humphrey)

Boys

Mason Boothby (long jump — state record), shuttle hurdles (Boothby, Hulsing, Bose, Vanfossan), Alex Ravlin (100), Thomas Huenke and Max Tiarks (shot put)

3A District at Carroll (Glenwood, Lewis Central)

In the 3200-meter run, Bryant Keller (Glenwood) and Ethan Eichhorn (Lewis Central) took the top two spots to auto qualify, and finished in the reverse order in the 800. Anthony Driscoll-Lee (Glenwood) placed second in the boys long jump.

Parker Matiyow (Lewis Central) won the boys shot put at 50-foot-11.75, and Reagan Skarnulis threw 49-foot-6 to place second and punch his ticket. The Titans swept the girls shot put, as Elise Thramer and Jordyn Matiyow qualified for state with throws over 36-and-a-half feet (Thramer 37-foot-3.5). In boys discus, Logyn Eckheart threw 144-foot-2 to place second and qualify for state.

Glenwood’s boys distance medley qualified in second (3:38.16; Jackson Mulkins, Cooper Delashmutt, Payton Longmeyer, Andrew Smith), while the Titans took first (3:38.09; Curtis Witte, Kammrad, Bergman, Eichhorn).

Glenwood’s 4x100 won to qualify (Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Arnold, Koontz) with the 4x400 (Jenna Hopp, Brooklyn Schultz, Danika Arnold, Petersen), while the 4x200 (Hopp, Schultz, Arnold, Alli Koontz) earned their spot at state in second, while the Lewis Central boys did the same (Curtis Witte, Jonathan Humpal, Braylon Kammrad, Brody Patlan), and also placed second in the shuttle hurdles (Julian Humpal, Jaylen Davis, Braeden Dahlheim, Aidan Bergman). Dannika Arnold (200) and Breckyn Petersen (400 hurdles) also qualifed for Glenwood with wins, while Carlie Clemmer trailed Petersen to also qualify.

1A District at Corning (St. Albert)

Just event winners qualify for the 1A state tournament.

For St. Albert, both 4x800 relays qualified, as the Saintes won by 20 seconds (10:00.97; Reese Duncan, Molly Wise, Carly McKeever, Lili Denton) and Falcons by over a minute (8:33.39; Luke Wettengel, Colin Lillie, Owen Wise, Parker Heisterkamp). Heisterkamp won the 800 (2:01.67).

St. Albert also swept the distance medleys (girls: 4.16.34; Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, McKeever, Denton; boys: 3:42.28; Tony Busch, Heisterkamp, Monahan, Lillie).

Colin Lillie qualified by winning the boys 1600 (4:40.92) and 3200 (9:59.20) for a four-gold night, Brendan Monahan won the 100 (11.43) and 200 (23.42) and Jayden Beckman won boys discus (138 feet).

Denton won the girls 800 (2:26.24) and 1500 to punch her ticket to state. The Saintes finished second in the team standings.