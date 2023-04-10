TREYNOR – Lewis Central ran away from the hosts in the Cardinal Relays, led by strong performances in the throws and on the track Monday evening.

Titans head coach Ron Frascht didn't even realize his team won the team standings until he was told so after the 4x400 relay.

"I guess I just get so caught up in each event," he said. "I think one of the things that I like is the kids worked so hard and stepped up when we needed them to, a lot of kids ran a lot of events. And beyond that, great teammates tonight, everybody's cheering everybody on. That's what I want to see that type of thing. And we had a lot of kids get really good performances, even though they were in a lot of events."

In the throws, Jordyn Matiyow won the shot put, while Titan teammate Elise Thramer finished just behind, but won the discus.

Frascht credited Kim Barents for being the "No. 1 throws coach in the state."

"She's amazing. She will take anybody we have take that raw talent and she will use what she has for technical expertise and she will get them to that level."

Barents herself said her coaching job is made easier by checking themselves when they step out of the ring or lean back.

"They are able to feel that so that they can kind of help each other tOo if I'm not around. So I think that they've grown that way, and it's only going to get better," Barents said. "It's nice to have them together because they compete against each other, and they both have the goals of Drake (for the state tournament) and that's what we're working for."

Lynnae Green (Shenandoah) was third in the shot put, while Maya Zappia (MO Valley) and Madison Kelley (Riverside) went 2-3 in the discus.

West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston took first place in the high jump, followed by Stacy Merksick (Lewis Central) and Avilyn Killpack (Tri-Center). The long jump was won by Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer, while Jocelyn O’Neal (Red Oak) earned second and Ava Goldsmith (Lo-Ma) third.

On the track, Riverside got the events started with a first-place finish in the 800 sprint medley (Elly Henderson, Emma Gordon, Veronica Andrusyshyn, Lydia Erickson). Lewis Central (Avery Heller, Maddie Bergman, Payton Matthews, Gracie Hays) followed in second and Treynor (Zoey Zadalis, Reagan Gordon, Jozie Lewis, Nora Konz) in third.

Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert beat out Allysen Johnsen (Logan-Magnolia) in spite of the slower seed time going into the race, and Lilly Irwin (Underwood) earned third place.

Treynor (Alyssa Kulesa, Alexa Schwartz, Reese Chapman, Emma Miller) won the 4x800, Lo-Ma second and Riverside third.

The Cardinals followed with another relay win in the 4x100 shuttle hurdles (Aubree James, Nora Konz, Zoey Zadalis, Clara Teigland). The Air Force commit pulled away from Shenandoah and Underwood comfortably in the final leg.

In the distance medley, Treynor came up just short behind Lo-Ma (Grace Weber, Kylee Fogelman, Madison Sporrer, Allysen Johnsen) but ahead of Riverside in third.

Lewis Central won both the 100 (Payton Mathews) and 400 (Madeline Fidone), and Irelynn James was second behind Mathews in the sprint.

"Irelynn James and Payton Mathews in the 100 and the 200 really went after it and I know that both of them were not feeling great today," Frascht said.

Jocelyn O’Neal (Red Oak) and Isah VanArsdol (Tri-Center) placed second and third in the 400, and Jozie Lewis (Treynor) earned another top-three finish for the Cardinals in the 100.

Riverside won the 4x200 relay (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Carly and Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson), trailed by Underwood and Lewis Central.

Andrusyshyn earned second for the Bulldogs in the 100 hurdles, but fell short of Teigland. Another Cardinal, Aubree James, placed third.

But the Bulldogs got back to first as Carly Henderson won the 800 and teammate Bentley Rone placed third, with Hailey Egbert (Shenandoah) following her first-place 3000 finish in second.

Teigland earned another win in the 400, as teammate Nora Konz placed second and Maclayn Houston (West Harrison) placed third.

Aliyah Humphrey (Underwood) won the 200, and Madison Sporrer (Lo-Ma) rounded out the individual races by winning the 1500.

To round out the relays, Riverside won both the 4x100 (Elly Henderson, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon, Veronica Anrusyshyn) and 4x400 (Veronica Schechinger, E. Henderson, Erickson, C. Henderson).

Lewis Central finished in first, with Frascht crediting the whole team for stepping up.

"We just had a lot of kids step up and, I wish I could mention all the other ones because everybody fills a little spot in there and gets a little bit of points, and that's what we talked about is just get one more point, just get one more place and I love to see the kids pushing themselves to do it. I couldn't be more proud."

Treynor placed second in the team standings, and Riverside third.