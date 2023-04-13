Abraham Lincoln, Glenwood, Lewis Central, St. Albert, Thomas Jefferson, and Treynor boys track teams had a busy day at the Seventh Annual CB Boys Track Invitational on Thursday afternoon.

Lewis Central among the area teams finished the best in second place with 95 team points, and Glenwood cracked the top five scores with a score of 72. Rounding off the area was St. Albert in eighth, Treynor placed ninth, Thomas Jefferson finished in a tie for 10th with Red Oak, and Abraham Lincoln was 13th.

Southeast Polk was the meet champion with 133 points.

Listed below are all the scoring individuals for the area teams and the official team results. Check online for an extended story and quotes.

Sprint Medley

2nd Lewis Central (Jonathan Humpal, Curtis Wittie, Brody Patlan, Braylon Kammrad), 1:37.88

4th Treynor (Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace, Drew Myers), 1:40.93

5th Glenwood (Jackson Mulkins, Tristan Meier, Payton Longmeyer, Victor Cruz), 1:41.03

3200-meter run

2nd Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 10:07.8

3rd Preston Slayman, Glenwood, 10:37.83

4th Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central, 10:48

6th Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 10:59.01

4x800 relay

2nd St. Albert (Owen Wise, Colin Lillie, Luke Wettengel, Parker Heisterkamp), 8:40.38

3rd Lewis Central (Jamison Olsen, Colin Petersen, Haidyn Cox, Kade Diercks), 8:5.79

4x110 shuttle hurdle

3rd Treynor (Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Kyle Moss, Jaxon Schumacher), 1:05.02

4th Glenwood (Aaron McPherson, Aaden Lopez, Trey Darden, Anthony Driscoll-Lee), 1:05.49

5th Lewis Central (Aidan Bergman, Julian Humpal, Jaylen Davis, Braeden Dahlheim), 1:07.09

6th Thomas Jefferson (Victor Atupra, Brandon Bowen, Ethan Bose, Mark Markuson), 1:07.75

100-meter dash

5th Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, 11.69

Distance Medley

1st Lewis Central (Jonathan Humpal, Brody Patlan, Braylon Kammrad, Ethan Eichorn), 3:41.66

3rd Glenwood (Jackson Mulkins, Payton Longmeyer, Cooper DeLashmutt, Andrew Smith), 3:50.07

6th Thomas Jefferson (Victor Atrupa, Brandon Bowen, Jordan Dewaele, Kaiden Hamilton), 3:57.11

7th St. Albert (John Helton, David Helton, Owen Marshall, Colin Lillie), 4:06.32

400-meter dash

7th Curtis Wittie, Lewis Central, 55.13

4 x 200 relay

4th Treynor (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kyle Moss, Jaxon Schumacher), 1:34.43

5th Thomas Jefferson (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Nathan Anderson, Andre Chioco), 1:36.89

7th Abraham Lincoln (Nathan Johannes, Wes Brown, Jace Kepler, Eric Wright), 1:37.33

800-meter run

1st Ethan Eichorn, Lewis Central, 2:02.61

3rd Jake Shannon, Glenwood, 2:07.54

4th Parker Heisterkamp, St. Albert, 2:08.16

6th Bryce Keller, Glenwood,2:12.68

7th Haidyn Cox, Lewis Central, 2:14.00

200-meter dash

4th Brendan Monahan, St. Albert, 24.15

400 hurdles

1st Karson Elwood, Treynor, 55.50

2nd Brandon Bowen, Thomas Jefferson, 57.01

4th Victor Atrupa, Thomas Jefferson, 58.45

1600 meter run

1st Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 4:29.19

4th Colin Lillie, St. Albert, 4:37.39

5th Kade Diercks, Lewis Central, 4:44.11

7th Owen Wise, St. Albert, 4:45.20

8th Kaiden Hamilton, Thomas Jefferson, 4:50.14

4x100 relay

3rd Treynor (Noah Nelson, Karson Elwood, Kayden Dirks, Brady Wallace), 43.67

4th Lewis Central (Curtis Wittie, Brody Patlan, Braylon Kammrad, Jonathan Humpal), 43.76

6th Glenwood (Jackson Mulkins, Payton Longmeyer, Trey Darden, Anthony Driscoll-Lee), 44.85

7th Thomas Jefferson (Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey, Nathan Anderson, Victor Atrupa), 45.25

4x400 relay

3rd Lewis Central (Aidan Bergman, Colin Petersen, Karson Lea, Ethan Eichorn), 3:35.95

6th Glenwood 8th Thomas Jefferson (Victor Cruz, Jake Shannon, Preston Slayman, Cooper DeLashmutt), 3:40.71

High Jump

No area athletes placed within the top eight.

Long Jump

3rd Jaylen Davis, Lewis Central, 19-03.75

6th Aidan Bergman, Lewis Central, 18-09.00

Discus

1st Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 156-05

3rd Aidan Perez, Abraham Lincoln, 152-11

6th Nash Paulsen, Lewis Central, 137-00

8th Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood, 132-10

Shot Put

1st Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 51-00.5

4th Reagan Skarnulis, Glenwood, 47-04.

5th Brandon McCall, St. Albert, 46-02

6th Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood 45-08

Team Scores

1 Southeast Polk, 133

2 Lewis Central, 95

3 Clarinda, 84

4 Sioux City East, 74

5 Glenwood, 72

6 Atlantic, 67

7 Harlan, 45

8 St. Albert, 37

9 Treynor, 33

T-10 Red Oak, 31

T-10 Thomas Jefferson, 31

12 Denison-Schleswig, 28

13 Abraham Lincoln, 11