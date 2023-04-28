The Titans of Lewis Central swept the boys and girls team titles at Thursday’s Council Bluffs City Meet at Gale Wickersham Athletic Complex.

St. Albert freshman Avah Underwood (5-foot-4) won the girls high jump, followed by Stacy Mersick (senior, Lewis Central) and Cierra Wieland (freshman, Thomas Jefferson). Meet record-holder Tiffanie Synacek (Thomas Jefferson, 2006) was inducted into the Yellow Jackets Hall of Fame at Thursday’s meet.

In the boys high jump, LC junior Curtis Witte (5-foot-6) had the winning jump, with Abraham Lincoln sophomore Isaiah Lusajo, LC freshman Brody Applegate and AL freshman Cooper Smith rounding out the top three..

Girls long jump was won by LC senior Maddie Bergman (15-foot-9, LC), and fellow Titans senior Gracie Hays came second. St. Albert sophomore Ellie Monahan placed third.

The Titans swept the boys event, as senior Jonathan Humpal won at 19-foot-2 and junior Aidan Bergman, freshman Jaylen Davis and sophomore Brady Hetzel followed.

In the throws, LC senior Elise Thramer once again won discus for the girls (114-foot-1), while TJ junior Brandi Jarmon and LC sophomore Jordyn Matiyow rounded out the top three.

AL junior Aidan Perez won the boys discus (148 feet) ahead of throwing at the Drake Relays on Friday, and was followed by Titans junior Nash Paulson and Falcons sophomore Jayden Beckman.

Thramer also won the shot put (35-foot-3), and Matiyow came second. Saintes senior Lena Rosloniec surpassed Jarmon by just three inches to take third.

St. Albert junior Brandon McCall won the boys event (48-foot-4) ahead of Perez and TJ senior Alex Contreras.

On the track, the Lynx girls won the 800 sprint medley (1:57.79; Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, Hailey Holcombe, Abby LaSale) ahead of the Titans and Saintes, while the Lewis Central boys ‘A’ team (1:39.46; Leo Hinojosa, Jimmy Scott, Braylon Kammard, Colin Petersen) came first ahead of Thomas Jefferson and the LC B team.

St. Albert senior Reese Duncan won the girls 3000 (12:07.77) ahead of a pair of Lynx – freshman Ruby Johnson and junior Halle Walton – while Falcon junior Owen Wise (10:05.50) won the boys 3200, ahead of Titans Marshall Arkfeld (sophomore) and Kade Diercks (junior).

St. Albert swept the 4x800 (girls - 11:03.66; Molly Wise, Payton Johnsen, Kirsten Piskorski, Lili Denton) ahead of AL and TJ, while the Falcons (8:35.62; Luke Wettengel, Colin Lillie, Owen Wise, Parker Heisterkamp) outpaced two teams of Titans.

Thomas Jefferson sped their way to a win in the boys 4x110 shuttle hurdles (1:08.13; Ethan Bose, Brandon Bowen, Andre Chioco, Mark Markuson) over Lewis Central and AL, while the girls 4x100 shuttle hurdles went to St. Albert (1:16.05; Kylie Wesack, Ella Klusman, Ellie Monahan, Lilly Kroh) ahead of LC and AL.

Junior Ava Watkins won the girls 100 dash for the Lynx (13.07), closely followed by seniors Carly McKeever (St. Albert) and Maddie Bergman (LC). Fellow Titan Madline Fidone (junior) was one-hundredth of a second behind Bergman.

Lewis Central swept the top three spots in the boys race, sophomore Brody Patlan (11.61) leading the pack ahead of seniors Jonathan Humpal and Braylon Kammrad.

St. Albert took first in both the girls (4:44.10; Lydia Sherill, Madi Walter, Molly Wise, Reese Duncan) and boys (3:45.20; Tony Busch, Brendan Monahan, Parker Heisterkamp, Colin Lillie) distance medleys. TJ and LC rounded out the boys top three, and AL and TJ the girls.

McKeever improved on a second-place finish in the 100 by winning the 400 (1:01.31), followed by Titans Fidone and Maddie Bergman, and 200 (27.19), once again ahead of Fidone and Bergman. Braylon Kammrad (53.33) won the boys 400, followed by fellow Titans senior Karson Lea and TJ junior Jordan Dewaele. Brody Patlan won the 200 (23.57), and it was a Titans top-three sweep as Humpal and Witte were close behind.

In the 4x200 relays, AL girls won (1:52.34; Ava Watkins, Hutston Rau, Hailey Holcombe, Abby LaSale) ahead of St. Albert and LC, while the Titans won the boys race (1:34.18; Gabriel Watson, Curtis Witte, Aidan Bergman, Brody Patlan) to outpace the Lynx and Yellow Jackets.

TJ freshman Makayla Martin won the girls 100-meter hurdles (17.28) ahead of junior Karyssa O’Doniel (LC) and Olivia Williams (AL). Senior Ethan Bose made it a Yellow Jacket sweep by winning the boys 110 hurdles (17.59) ahead of Titans freshman Jaylen Davis and Jacket senior Mark Markuson.

Freshman Lili Denton (St. Albert), who holds the best time among the Class of 2026, won the girls 800 again (2:39.81), ahead of Lewis Central junior Addison Holt and AL sophomore Kaylynn Kepler Thomason.

Denton also won the 1500 (5:21.73) ahead of senior teammate Reese Duncan and Holt again.

Falcon sophomore Parker Heisterkamp won the boys 800 (2:06.71) and junior Luke Wettengel made it a one-two punch, finishing ahead of Lynx senior Robert Siford. In the 1600, Colin Lillie made it a Falcons distance sweep (4:41.36), while junior teammate Owen Wise placed third and Titan sophomore Marshall Arkfeld second.

In the 400 hurdles, Lynx senior Abby LaSale won by over five seconds (1:10.35) ahead of Titans junior Karyssa O’Doniel and Yellow Jackets freshman Makayla Martin. The Jackets placed three in the top four of the boys race, won by junior Brandon Bowen (57.49) and followed by seniors Ethan Bose and Mark Markuson. Aidan Bergman (LC) placed second.

The final relays were both won by St. Albert, ahead of Lewis Central and the Saintes’ ‘B’ team in the 4x100 (52.56; Lydia Sherill, Madi Walter, Ellie Monahan, Carly McKeever), and the Titans and Lynx in the 4x400 (4:42.49; Aubree Brandau, Lilly Krohn, Ell Klusman, Kirsten Piskorski).

Lewis Central swept the boys relays, finishing ahead of their own ‘B’ team in third and the Yellow Jackets in second in the 4x100 (44.51; Humpal, Witte, Kammrad, Patlan), and the same in the 4x400 (3:36.76; Gabriel Watson, Colin Petersen, Karson Lea, Kade Diercks). The TJ 4x400 team (Brandon Bowen, Nathen Anderson, Jordan Dewaele, Nick Schumann) set a season-best time of 3:38.52, eclipsing their previous top time by 1.14 seconds.

Final team standings

Girls

1. Lewis Central, 192

2. St. Albert, 178

3. Abraham Lincoln, 138

4. Thomas Jefferson, 62

5. Iowa School for the Deaf, 4

Boys

1. Lewis Central, 230

2. Thomas Jefferson, 115

3. St. Albert, 104

4. Abraham Lincoln, 103