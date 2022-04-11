PREP TRACK: Glenwood boys, Treynor girls win invites

Multiple city and area teams competed in track meets around southwest Iowa on Monday. The Treynor girls took first place at their home Cardinal Relays and the Glenwood boys picked up a victory at the Mustang Relays in Shenandoah.

In the Cardinal Relays, Treynor won with 119.5 points, Lewis Central took second with 96 points, Underwood was third with 88 points, Riverside placed fifth with 83 points, Tri-Center came in eighth with 48.5 points and Glenwood earned 11th with 15 points.

Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.86 seconds, Izzy Bluml won the 200 with a 27.10 and the distance medley relay won with a 4:32.35.

Treynor’s Clara Teigland won the 100 hurdles with a 15.96, Jadyn Huisman won the discus with a throw of 105 feet, 1 inch and the shuttle hurdle relay won with a 1:11.01.

Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles with a 1:10.84 and the 4200 relay won with a 10:58.76.

Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman won the long jump with a leap of 16-5.75, Kierra Schmiedling won the shot put with a throw of 37-6.5 and the 400 relay won with a time of 53.14.

Underwood won the 800 relay with a time of 1:49.63, the 1600 relay with a 4:18.25 and the sprint medley won with a 1:55.20.

Teigland led the Cardinals with 19.75 points, Bergman led L.C. with 22.5 points, Tieler Hull scored a team-high 15.5 points for Underwood, Andrusyshyn scored 21.25 points for the Bulldogs, Schneckloth finished with 11 points and Ilsa Kemling earned 4.25 points for Glenwood.

In the Mustangs Relays, Glenwood scored 187 points, Treynor placed third with 87 points and Underwood scored 48 points.

Chase Ryan of Underwood won the 100 with an 11.33, Carter Davis earned gold in the 110 hurdles with a 15.65, the 400 relay ran a 44.37 for first and the distance medley won with a 3:40.63.

Glenwood’s Andrew Smith won the 800 with a 2:08.27, the 1600 relay ran a 3:42.39 to win, the 3200 relay came in first with an 8:49.61 and the shuttle hurdle relay won with a 1:04.22.

Tyler Boldra led Glenwood with 18.5 points, Jaxon Schumacher scored 14 points for Treynor and Ryan finished with 15 points for the Eagles.