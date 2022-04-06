PREP TRACK: Glenwood girls win SBL Warriors Relays

Glenwood girls track won the Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors Relays on Tuesday, scoring 157 points, 49 more than the runner-up Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Abraham Lincoln girls placed fourth and the A.L. boys placed sixth.

Glenwood girls won multiple events throughout the day.

The Rams took first in the spring medley relay, the shuttle hurdle relay, the 800 relay and the 1600 relay. Madelyn Berglund won the 3000-meter run with a time of 11 minutes, 47.8 seconds and the 1600 with a 5:28.96.

Zoie Carda won the 100 with a 13.33. Charley Hernandez won the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 10.5 inches.

Other scorers for Glenwood include Allison Koontz, Abi Hiller, Jenna Hopp, Kennedy Jones, Rachel Mullennax, Breckyn Petersen, Maya Schau, Neyla Nanfito, Brooklyn Schultz, Carlie Clemmer, Jaylynn Floyd, Neyla Nanfito, Danika Arnold, Elaina Dougherty, Kate Hughes, Lauren Hughes and Lauren Roenfeldt.

Abraham Lincoln's Abby LaSale won the 400 with a time of 1:01.82 and the 400 hurdles with a 1:09.52.

Other scorers for A.L. girls include Ava Watkins, Hutson Rau, Jacee Tindall, Lydia Dix, Hailey Holcombe, Kylie Richardson, Jennifer Rangel, Abby Smook, KayLynn Kepler Thomason, Julia Smith, Preslie Girres, Lilly Perez, Bella Hirsch-Rollins, Hailey Holcombe, Emma O'Neal, Madison Myers, Vanessa White, Aleesha Mascarenas and Emily Billings.

Scorers for the Lynx boys include Max Lippert, Cody Smith, Dalton McCormick, CJ Hanson, Isaiah Lusajo, Robert Siford, Andy Fichter, Jace Kepler, Caden Dorr, Caden McDowell, Jace Kepler, Tyler Costello, Nick Keller, Karsyn Chambliss, Austin Lippert, Tommy Chau and Gavin Goldsberry.

See full results at https://results.dakotatiming.com/display.html?event_id=914&res=team_scores.