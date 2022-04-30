PREP TRACK: Glenwood sweeps Red Oak Invite

The Glenwood boys and girls track teams brought home another set of trophies after winning the Red Oak Invite on Friday.

The girls scored 166 points, Red Oak placed second with 113 points and Tri-Center came in third with 92.

The boys scored 181 points, Red Oak placed second with 88 points, Tri-Center took fourth with 42, Lewis Central placed fifth with 26 points and Thomas Jefferson took sixth with 24 points.

Charley Hernandez led the Glenwood girls with 20 points. She won the high jump by clearing 4 feet, 10 inches and took first in the long jump with a leap of 16-10.5.

Allison Koontz won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.03 seconds, Carlie Clemmer won the 200 with a 29.11, Kennedy Jones won the 100 hurdles with an 18.50 and Madelyn Berglund won the 1500 with a 5:13.43,

Tri-Center's Isah VanArsdol won the 400 with a 1:03.68, Karis Corrin won the 800 with a 2:46.07 and Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles with a 1:12.13.

Schneckloth, Corrin and VanArsdol all scored 16 points to lead Tri-Center.

Glenwood also won the 800 relay, the 3200 relay, the shuttle hurdle relay, the sprint medley relay and the distance medley relay.

On the boys side, Cody Krause led Glenwood with 22.5 points.

Krause won the high jump, clearing 5-10, the long jump with a leap of 19-10.5 and ran on the winning 800 relay team that ran a 1:34.75.

Glenwood's Andrew Williams won the 800 with a time of 2:13.18, Anthony Driscoll-Lee won the 100 hurdles with a 16.61, Preston Slayman won the 3200 with an 11:05.33 and Kaden Petersen won the 400 hurdles with a 1:00.11.

Glenwood also won the 3200 relay, the shuttle hurdle relay and the distance medley relay.

Tri-Center was led in scoring by Carter Kunze. Kunze placed second in the 800 with a 2:14.55, fifth in the long jump with a leap of 18-0.5 and ran on the distance medley relay which placed third with a 3:57.64.

Aidan Bergman, Karson Lea, Parker Heller and Brody Goeser all scored three points for L.C. in relays.

Ethan Bose, Deven Bovee, Tyler Huey and Victor Atupra all scored three points for T.J. Bose placed fifth in the 110 hurdles with a time of 18.08 to score two points. The other points were scored in relays.