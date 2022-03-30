PREP TRACK: Glenwood wins Rodney Smith Invite, multiple area and city athletes excel

Glenwood girls track and field won the Rodney Smith Invitational on Tuesday in Woodbine scoring 177.5 points, 126.5 more than second place.

Tri-Center tied for second with 51 points and Thomas Jefferson came in 10th with 18.

On the boys side, Glenwood also took home the title with 151 points, 67 more than second place. Tri-Center tied for seventh with 26 and Thomas Jefferson finished in 10th with 19.

Many local athletes also had success at the Audubon Boys Early Bird Invite. Underwood won eight events, Treynor won four events, Riverside won the 1600-meter relay and Heartland Christian won one event.

Rodney Smith Invite - Girls

Glenwood's Lauren Roenfeldt scored for the Rams when she placed fourth in the 100 with a time of 13.79 seconds. Her teammate Elaina Dougherty placed fourth in the 200 with a time of 29.32.

Glenwood's Danika Arnold placed second in the 400 with a time of 1:08.00. Tri-Center's Karis Corrin came in third with a 1:07.37 and Thomas Jefferson's Shaeley Bose earned fourth with a 1:10.71.

T.J.'s Makena Kramer placed second in the 800 with a 2:46.85, Tri-Center's Taylor Kenkel came in fourth with a 2:51.34 and Glenwood's Hadley Carman placed fifth with a 2:54.50.

Glenwood's Madelyn Berglund was runner up in the 1500 with a 5:26.03 and her teammate Rachel Mullennax took fourth with a 5:43.74.

The Rams continued to excel in the long distance when Emerson Griffin placed third in the 3000 with a 13:21.68. Berglund took fourth with a 13:45.18.

Glenwood's Carlie Clemmer claimed a gold medal in the 100 hurdles with a 17.67 and her teammate Abby Hughes came in second with a 17.98. Tri-Center's Emile Sorenson placed fourth with a 18.55.

Hughes also won the 400 hurdles with a 1:11.81. Tri-Center's Quincey Schneckloth took second with a 1:12.990 and Glenwood's Julia Nightset placed fifth with a 1:18.52.

Glenwood won the 400 relay with a team of Zoie Carda, Jaylynn Floyd, Roenfeldt and Arnold. That team rean a 53.60. Tri-Center came in fifth with a crew of Hayden Thomas, Meya Wingert, Sorenson and Avilyn Killpack.

The Rams also won the 800 relay with a team of Carda, Allison Koontz, Jenna Hopp and Roenfeldt. They ran a 1:52.92.

Glenwood won the 3200 relay with a team of Hughes, Breckyn Petersen, Neyla Nanfito and Mullennax. They ran a 10:52.63. Tri-Center placed third with a team of Kenkel, Kaitlin Bozeal, Thomas and Corrin, running a 11:59.04. Glenwood's 'B' team placed fifth with a team of Emma Johnson, Aby Luddington, Ryler Nebel and Maya Schau. They ran a 12:24.76.

The Rams earned a win in the 800 Sprint Medley with Carda, Dougherty, Arnold and Hughes taking first with a 1:56.63. Tri-Center 'B' came in fourth with a team of Killpack, Mikenzie Brewer, Isah VanArshol and Kyla Corrin. They ran a 2:04.45.

In the distance medley, Tri-Center earned the win with Wingert, Sorenson, Isah VanArsdol and Schneckloth running a 4:42.90. Glenwood placed second with a team of Floyd, Charley Hernandez, Kate Hughes and Brooklyn Schultz. They ran a 4:47.90.

Glenwood claimed another win in the 400 shuttle hurdle with a team of Kate Hughes, Courtney Crawford, Destiny Yale and Carlie Clemmer, running a 1:17.55. Glenwood 'B' came in second with a team of Koontz, Lauren Stanislav, Maddie Roenfeld and Kennedy Jones. That team ran a 1:18.91.

Glenwood's Floyd placed second in the high jump, clearing 4 feet, 8 inches. Her teammates also had success. Koontz also cleared 4-8 for third, Nikki Nielsen clearned 4-8 for fifth and Keisi Duran jumped 4-6 to tie for sixth.

Glenwood's Hernandez picked up a win in the long jump with a leap of 16-3 and Tri-Center's Sorenson was second with a jump of 15-2. Thomas Jefferson's Bose came in third with a distance of 14-4. Roenfeld of Glenwood took sixth with a jump of 13-9.5.

Glenwood's Brynlee Arnold came in fourth in the shot put, throwing the shot 34-1. Teammate Jones came in fifth with a throw of 31-6.

Arnold also won the discuss with a throw of 102-5. Teammate Abi Hiller placed third with a 92-7.5 and Tri-Center's Alexis Swinarski came in sixth with a 80-8.

Rodney Smith Invite - Boys

Glenwood's Brock Sell won the 100 with a time of 11.27 and teammate Darden Chase came in second with a 11.54. Thomas Jefferson's Tyler Huey came in third with a 11.62 and Tri-Center's Michael Turner placed fifth with a 11.77.

Sell came in second in the 200 with a 23.38 and teammate Carter Schaben came in sixth with a 24.48.

Glenwood's Andrew Williams took sixth in the 400 with a 56.68.

The Rams won another even in the 1600 when Andrew Smith ran a 4:56.53. Glenwood's Preston Slayman came in fourth with a 5:06.12.

Glenwood continued to do well when Bryant Keller won the 3200 with a 10:23.20.

Glenwood's Anthony Driscoll-Lee won the 110 hurdles with a 16.20 and his teammate Grant VonEssen took fourth in the 17.36.

Tyler Boldra won the 400 hurdles with a 59.46 and VonEssen took third with a 1:03.50. Thomas Jefferson's Ethan Bose came in fifth with a 1:04.28 and Glenwood's Kaden Petersen took sixth with a 1:05.42.

Glenwood won the 800 relay with a time of 1:37.49. That team consisted of Boldra, Colby Frye, Payton Longmeyer and Sell. Tri-Center placed fifth with a team of Michael Denning, Christian Dahir, Sean McGee and Maddox Anderson. They ran a 1:43.86.

The Rams came in second in the 3200 relay with Jake Shannon, Williams, Slayman and Smith running an 8:50.56. Tri-Center placed third with a team of Denning, Carter Kunze, Dahir and McGee. They ran a 9:15.50.

Thomas Jefferson placed fourth in the 800 sprint medley with Andre Chioco, Huey, Victory Atupra and Roi Soriano running a 1:44.85. Glenwood placed fifth with with a team of Chase Darden, Driscoll-Lee, Frye, Ethan Parks running a 1:44.85.

The Yellow Jackets placed third in the distance medley with a 3:58.69 and a team of Deven Bovee, Nathan Anderson, Atupra and Soriano. Glenwood took fifth with a team of Parks, Drew Schroeder, Gavin Connell and Nolan Mount running a 4:01.33.

Glenwood claimed another victory in the shuttle hurdle relay after Boldra, Petersen, VonEssen and Driscoll-Lee ran a 1:4.87. Glenwood 'B' took fourth with a team of Aaron McPherson, Kord Ostrander, Trey Darden and Creighton Johansen running a 1:13.28. Thomas Jefferson took sixth with Bose, Atupra, Chioco and Mark Markuson running a 1:14.05.

Glenwood's Ostrander placed third in the high jump, clearing 5-6.

Tri-Center Eli Marsh won the long jump with a leap of 19-9, Glenwood's Longmeyer took second with a 19-5 and Tri-Center' Kunze came in third jumping 18-9.

Glenwood's Logyn Eckheart placed third in the shot put with a throw of 42-0 and his teammate Caleb Dressel took fifth with a 40-7.

Glenwood' Bird Dylan came in third in the discus with a throw of 118-8 and his teammate Jason Colpitts placed fourth with 117-11.

Audubon Early Bird

No team scores were available for the event.

Underwood's Mason Boothby placed third in the high jump, clearing 5-8, Riverside's Grady Jeppesen took fifth with a jump of 5-6 and Treynor's Brady Coffman came in seventh with a jump of 5-4.

Boothby also placed fourth in the long jump with a distance of 18-3.

The Eagles swept the podium in the shot put. Thomas Huneke won with a 47-7, Easton Eledge took second with a 46-5 and Walter Ausdemore came in third with a 45-2. Treynor's Kaden Synder took fourth with a 41-5 and his teammate Kyle Moss placed fifth with a 39-0.

Eledge also won the discus with a throw of 133-6.5. Treynor's Aaron Safr placed fifth with a 108-5, Riverside's Nathan Messerschmidt took seventh with a 105-7 and Treynor's AJ Schilitz came in eighth with a 101-3.

Underwood took first in the 800 sprint medley with a team of Mikey Dose, Alex Ravlin, Chase Ryan and Scott Pearson. They ran a 1:36.78. Treynor placed second with a team of Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks, Jaxon Schumacher and Todd Pedersen running a 1:40.16. Riverside came in third with a team of Liam Fagan, Teegan Schechinger, Mikey Casson and Ayden Salais running a 1:41.33.

Heartland Christian's Nicholas Milner won the 3200 with an 11:08.08, Treynor's John Ross Biederman came in second with an 11:21.32, AHSTW's Caleb Hatch took third with a 11:46.77, Riverside's Eric Duhachek earned fourth with a 11:52.11 and AHSTW's Caden Geraghty took sixth with a 12:36.52.

The Eagles earned a victory in the 3200 relay after Raymond Patomson, Bryce Patten, Ravlin and Lude Seidler ran an 8:52.79. Riverside came in third with a team of JJ Wilson, Aiden Bell, Mason McCready and Hayden Hensley running a 9:52.37.

Treynor took third in the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:12.06. Dirks, Karson Elwood, Kyle Moss and Nolan Waterman were on that team. AHSTW earned fourth with a team of Ryan Wedemeyer, Nick Denning, Seth Pope and Aidan Martin running a 1:14.01. Riverside took sixth after Kyler Ricken, Davis Bramman, Hensley and Lucas Doyle ran a 1:19.64.

Underwood's Ryan won the 100 with a time of 11.61, Treynor's Schumacher came in second with an 11.87, Riverside's Casson earned third with an 11.97, Underwood's Dose placed fourth with a 12.01, Treynor's Nelson came in sixth with a 12.25 and Riverside's Fagan earned seventh with a 12.27.

Treynor won the distance medley with a team of Jack Carley, Waterman, Elwood and Payton Chapman running a 4:02.81. AHSTW came in second with a team of Hatch, Ethan Holtz, Seth Pope and Wedemeyer running a 4:17.64. Underwood placed fifth with a team of Tyler Jacobsen, Johnathan Kennedy, Koa Thompson and Carter Forbush running a 4:21.25. Riverside placed sixth with a team of Jeppesen, Garrett Hough, Keaten Ricken and Kellen Oliver running a 4:24.21.

Underwood swept the podium in the 400. Ravlin won with a time of 54.70, Boothby placed second with a 56.01 and Will Buckholdt took third with a 58.22. Riverside's Wilson placed sixth with a 58.75.

Treynor placed first in the 800 relay with a team of Nelson, Schumacher, Dirks and Pedersen running a 1:34.76. Underwood came in fourth with a team of Jacobsen, Kennedy, Anderson and Ty Strutton running a 1:40.71.

Underwood's Jack Vanfossan placed fourth in the 100 hurdles with a time of 16.98.

The Eagles swept the 800 with Pearson winning with a time of 2:08.91, Patten taking third with a 2:11.06 and Patomson earning third with a 2:13.89. Treynor's Chapman placed fourth with a 2:14.65, Heartland Christian's Milner came in fifth with a 2:17.46 and Underwood's Luke Seidler came in sixth with a 2:19.68.

Underwood's Ryan won the 200 with a 23.56, Treynor's Brady Wallace came in sixth with a 25.28 and his teammate James Huisman took eighth with a 25.89.

Treynor's Elwood placed third in the 400 hurdles with a 1:01.53, Underwood's Ravlin came in fourth with a 1:01.71, Riverside's Hensley earned fifth with a 1:04.44 and Riverside's Ricken took sixth with a 1:05.76.

Treynor's Biederman caem in first in the 1600 with a time of 5:18.58, AHSTW's Hatch placed second with a 5:27.05, Riverside's McCready took third with a time of 5:27.35, Riverside's Duhachek placed fourth with a 5:34.04, Riverside's Bell placed fifth with a 5:37.07 and Heartland Christian's Gavin Anderson came in eighth with a 5:53.90.

Treynor won the 400 relay with a team of Nelson, Pedersen, Dirks and Schumacher running a 44.46. Underwood came in second with a team of Dose, Ryan, Anderson and Strutton running a 44.74. Riverside placed third with a team of Fagan, Jeppesen, Casson and Salais and Heartland Christian took eighth with a team of Levi Anderson, Diego Huey, Miler and Luke Anderson running a 52.08.

Riverside won the 1600 with a team of Fagan, Jeppesn, Casson and Salais.