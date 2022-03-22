PREP TRACK: Humpal takes long jump gold, AL, TJ, LC all in action

Lewis Central junior Jonathan Humpal won his second long jump competition on Monday, this time in a meet at the Dan Lennon Class A Invite in Vermillion, South Dakota.

Humpal jumped 20 feet, 4.5 inches on his first jump which was good enough to win, but better his distance on his sixth jump with a leap of 20-6.5.

"That was a really loaded meet," L.C. head coach Matt Argotsinger said. "There was a couple guys that John will compete against in 3A when he comes back to Iowa, if long jump is an event he'll do at state he'll compete against those guys.

"He was able to get a head-to-head win against them. It's a pretty good thing going forward and I know it will bring some confidence in John and he does a nice job for us."

Sioux City Heelan senior Aiden Kuehl came in second with a jump of 20-4.5.

Humpal also placed seventh in the 60-meter dash with a time of 7.24 seconds in the finals.

"John is a really good jumper," Argotsinger said. "He had a really good jump towards the end of last year and so we kind of knew coming in he'd be one of the top guys for sure. I think to get those wins early on really helps him with long jump and keeps him interested in getting better and doing better at the end of the year too."

Humpal wasn't the only local athlete to have success at the meet.

Lewis Central's Kierra Schmieding placed third in the girls shot put with a throw of 37-06.5. Entering her sixth and final throw, Schmieding sat in sixth place. Schmieding's teammate Elise Thramer took sixth in the shot with a throw of 34-03 on her fourth attempt.

Lewis Central senior Hunter Deyo took third in the boys shot put with a throw of 49-01.75. He achieved this throw on his third attempt.

Abraham Lincoln junior Abby LaSale placed seventh in the girls 60-meter hurdles with a time of 10.68 in the finals. She ran a 10.24 in the semifinals.

Lewis Central sophomore Ethan Eichhorn took seventh in the 1600 with a time of 4:49.04 and Lewis Central sophomore Kade Diercks placed eighth in the 3200 with an 11:03.04.

The Titans also took third in the 1600-meter relay with a time of 3:40.18. That team consisted of junior Lucciano Fidone, senior Ethen Fishell, Humpal and sophomore Luke Woltman.

Girls

3200

1. Addison Scholten, Brandon Valley, 12:09.57

12. Jennifer Rangel, Abraham Lincoln, 14:42.42

13. Sonia Fitch, Abraham Lincoln, 15:18.52

15. Tana Witt, Abraham Lincoln, 15:36.88

16. Kyleigh Hannah, Lewis Central, 16:00.59

60 Hurdles

1. Dymond Nava, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 9.36

7. Abby LaSale, 10.68

26. Karyssa O'Daniel, Lewis Central, 11.51

29. Preslie Girres, Abraham Lincoln, 11.69

42. Julia Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 13.43

60 Dash

1. Holly Duax, Sioux City West, 7.65

12. Ava Watkins, Abraham Lincoln, 8.33

16. Maddie Bergman, 8.59

22. Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln, 8.56

30. Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln, 8.66

31. Irelynn James, Lewis Central, 8.67

35. Maddie Fidone, Lewis Central, 8.77

36. Gracie Hays, Lewis Central, 8.78

59. Stacey Merksick, Lewis Central, 9.31

61. Lilly Porter, Lewis Central, 9.40

65. Madeline Furlow, Lewis Central, 9.60

66. Lily Werklund, Lewis Central, 9.63

68. Madeline Tierney, Thomas Jefferson, 9.92

70. Chloe Ryba, Thomas Jefferson, 10.12

72. Jaida Finley, Thomas Jefferson, 10.34

1600 Sprint Medley Relay

1. Brandon Valley, 4:16.98

11. Abraham Lincoln (Hutson Rau, Abby LaSale, Kepler Kalyn Thomason, O'Emma Neal) 4:46.11

20. Lewis Central 'B', 4:58.91

25. Thomas Jefferson (Kaylee Driggers, Hannah Nunez, Shaeley Bose, Makena Kramer), 5:13.75

28. Thomas Jefferson 'B' (Rylee Perrine, Madeline Tierney, Ali Boehmer, Eleana Lemus), 5:28.56

29. Abraham Lincoln 'B' (Vanessa White, Neveah Grahm, Emmarie Taylor, Ashley Martinez), 5:29.45

32. Lewis Central, 5:47.82

1600

1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East, 5:22.79

22. Aleesha Mascaranes, Abraham Lincoln, 6:30.60

37. Connie Broughman, Lewis Central, 7:02.54

38. Ashley Martinez, Abraham Lincoln, 7:03.84

42. Hailey Carlson, Thomas Jefferson, 7:35.85

44. Eliana Brown, Abraham Lincoln, 7:52.99

45. Anna Heinzmann, Thomas Jefferson, 8:21.90

46. Jazmarie Valle, Thomas Jefferson, 8:45.79

800 Relay

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 1:48.64

14. Lewis Central 'B', 1:57.81

26. Lewis Central, 2:06.05

31. Abraham Lincoln (Lilly Perez, Neveah Grahm, Madison Meyers, Vanessa White), 2:13.16

33. Thomas Jefferson 'B', (Hanna Nunez, Kylee Sumpter, Athena Neville, Jordan Tyler), 2:17.78

34. Thomas Jefferson (Amiya Puterbaugh, Lexi Marr, Brianne Hanson, Alexis Smith), 2:17.92

35. Abraham Lincoln 'B' (Ellie Dykes, Shayla Mai, Jaiden Kurcz, Helen Tobar), 2:22.87

400

1. Sydnee Serck, Yankton, 1:02.65

21. Ceazia Pargo, Abraham Lincoln, 1:13.40

26. Preslie Girres, Abraham Lincoln, 1:15.03

27. Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson, 1:15.32

28. Ava Bussey, Lewis Central, 1:17.26

29. Bella Hirsch-Rollins, Abraham Lincoln, 1:20.07

34. Chloe Ryba, Thomas Jefferson, 1:23.86

36. Jaida Finley, Thomas Jefferson, 1:25.31

800

1. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East, 2:26.95

12. Emma O'Neal, Abraham Lincoln, 2:41.08

27. Emily Billings, Abraham Lincoln, 2:54.95

41. Athena Neville, Thomas Jefferson, 3:12.53

42. Ashley Martinez, Abraham Lincoln, 3:12.56

1600 Relay

1. Brandon Valley, 4:12.35

10. Lewis Central, 4:36.20

11. Abraham Lincoln (Kylie Richardson, Hailey Holcombe, Kepler Kalyn Thomason, Abby LaSale), 4:37.22

22. Lewis Central 'B', 4:58.84

23. Thomas Jefferson (Lennon Simek, Kaylee Driggers, Ali Boehmer, Makena Kramer), 5:00.20

24. Thomas Jefferson 'B' (Alexis Smith, Lexi Marr, Eleana Lemus, Rylee Perrine), 5:03.21

27. Abraham Lincoln 'B' (Joanna Lopez, Martinez Valeria Contreas, Emmarie Taylor, Emily Billings), 5:33.75

Shot Put

1. Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 12.12 meters

3. Kierra Schmieding, Lewis Central, 11.44

6. Elise Thramer, Lewis Central, 10.44

14. Jacee Tindall, Abraham Lincoln, 9.61

19. Avery Hanafan, Lewis Central, 9.08

27. Mahri Manz, Lewis Central, 8.45

29. Brandi Jarmon, Thomas Jefferson, 8.30

33. Riah Davis, Thomas Jefferson, 8.04

36. L Barrientos, Lewis Central, 7.83

45. Taylor Ramsey, Abraham Lincoln, 6.75

47. Hailey Ritter, Abraham Lincoln, 6.62

52. Abigail Lassek, Thomas Jefferson, 5.81

Long Jump

1. Lauren Merkley, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 5.27

13. Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central, 4.56

19. Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln, 4.37

30. Shaeley Bose, Thomas Jefferson, 4.01

32. Madeline Furlow, Lewis Central, 3.93

36. Lennon Simek, Thomas Jefferson, 3.62

37. Preslie Girres, Abraham Lincoln, 3.58

High Jump

1. Taylor Jochum, Bishop Heelan, 5-01 feet

10. Stacey Merksick, Lewis Central, 4-09

14. Ava Watkins, Abraham Lincoln, 4-05

22. Hutson Rau, Abraham Lincoln, 4-03

Boys

3200

1. Gabe Nash, Sioux City North, 9:25.51

8. Kade Diercks, Lewis Central, 11:03.04

14. Cody Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 11:16.92

32. Jamison Olson, Lewis Central, 12:05.28

1600 Sprint Medley Relay

1. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 3:52.82

13. Lewis Central (Curtis Witte, Owen Thomas, Colin Petersen, Ethen Fishell), 3:59.61

28. Abraham Lincoln (Will Costello, Tommy Chau, Caden McDowell, Robert Siford), 4:28.49

31. Lewis Central 'B' (Bryson Jensen, Parker Stessman, Parker Fishell, Caden Thramer), 4:51.88

60 Hurdles

1. Michael Beyer, Tri-Valley, 8.46

25. Julian Humpal, Lewis Central, 10.19

31. Lual Maker, Lewis Central, 10.34

33. Caden McDowell, Abraham Lincoln, 10.53

41. Luis Avalos Ceballos, Abraham Lincoln, 11.45

45. Jace Kepler, Abraham Lincoln, 11.94

60 Dash

1. Chris Stanford, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 7.04

7. Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central, 7.24

10. Lucciano Fidone, Lewis Central, 7.28

19. Mikaele Hayes, Abraham Lincoln, 7.40

22. Brody Patlan, Abraham Lincoln, 7.43

28. Braden LaSale, Abraham Lincoln, 7.51

67. Levisit Scott, Lewis Central, 8.41

1600

1. Yemane Kifle, Sioux City North, 4:25.19

7. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central, 4:49.04

19. Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central, 5:10.18

25. Code Smith, Abraham Lincoln, 5:11.81

41. Marshall Arkfeld, Lewis Central, 5:31.24

51. Robert Siford, Abraham Lincoln, 5:50.52

54. Alex Johnston, Abraham Lincoln, 6:04.04

800 Relay

1. Brandon Valley, 1:33.93

9. Abraham Lincoln (Braden LaSale, Brody Patlan, Tim McCarthy, Mikaele Hayes), 1:39.66

16. Lewis Central (Brody Goeser, Owen Thomas, Brady Hetzel, Lual Maker), 1:43.12

25. Lewis Central 'B' (Bryson Jensen, Levisit Scott, Parker Stessman, Braeden Dahlheim), 1:47.89

400

1. Austin Gobel, Yankton, 53.31

20. Julian Humpal, Lewis Central, 58.93

32. Nick Keller, Abraham Lincoln, 1:01.06

42. Caden Thramer, Lewis Central, 1:03.70

800

1. Will Sugrue, Sioux Falls Lincoln, 2:08.98

18. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central, 2:18.26

30. Colin Petersen, Lewis Central, 2:23.46

39. Parker Fishell, Lewis Central, 2:27.07

49. Isaiah Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln, 2:36.46

52. Connor Hytrek, Abraham Lincoln, 2:41.13

57. Dylan Hytrek, Abraham Lincoln, 2:57.61

1600 Relay

1. Brandon Valley, 3:32.21

3. Lewis Central (Lucciano Fidon, Ethen Fishell, Jonathan Humpal, Luke Woltman), 3:40.18

21. Lewis Central 'B' (Aidan Bergman, Brady Hetzel, Curtis Witte, Brody Goeser), 4:03.25

Long Jump

1. Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central, 6.26 meters

30. Colin Petersen, Lewis Central, 5.21

31. Eli Lusajo, Abraham Lincoln, 5.06

35. Aidan Bergman, Lewis Central, 4.96

37. Tim McCarthy, Abraham Lincoln, 4.92

39. Max Lippert, Abraham Lincoln, 4.81

Shot Put

1. Brandon VanderSluis, Le Mars, 18.56

3. Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central, 14.98

6. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 14.41

24. Garrett Rutledge, Lewis Central, 12.44

47. Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln, 10.40

48. Zander Hockabout, Abraham Lincoln, 10.35

High Jump

1. Carter Moller, Mitchell, 6-0 feet

13. JR Knauss, 5-06