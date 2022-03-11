PREP TRACK: ISD prepares for track

Iowa School for the Deaf boys and girls track and field is ramping up for the spring season. The Bobcats have a young team with a few upperclassmen they hope lead to a successful year.

“We are really excited to see where they will take us,” head coach Michael Brummer said. “We are depending on our upperclassmen to help take the lead with team spirit and set the tone for the season.”

One of the athletes Brummer is excited for is Gregory Kazeba, who returns in the long jump after a successful 2021.

But the Bobcats are hoping to see a few other athletes step up and are excited for the challenges of 2022.

“Our motto (for the season is) we are still fierce,” Brummer said. “Our goal for the season is to continue to improve as the season progresses.”

ISD opens the season on March 17 at Doane University and the coach said they have many exciting competitions on the schedule.

“We look forward to going to Wisconsin School for the Deaf at Delavan, Wisconsin, the host for Great Plains School for the Deaf Track and Field Tournament at the end of April,” Brummer said.