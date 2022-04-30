PREP TRACK: LaSale and Deyo place top eight at Drake

A handful of area and city athletes competed at the Drake Relays on Friday and Saturday in Des Moines against some of the best athletes in the state.

On Friday, Lewis Central senior Hunter Deyo placed eighth in the shot put with a throw of 51 feet, 5.75 inches and junior Elise Thramer placed 12th in the discus with a throw of 117-11.

St. Albert junior Brendan Monahan took 12th in the 100 with a 11.27.

Underwood senior Carter Davis placed 29th in the 110 hurdles with a time of 16.02, junior Thomas Huneke placed 11th in the shot put with a throw of 50-6.5 and junior Jordyn Reimer took 21st in the long jump with a leap of 15-11.5.

On Saturday, Abraham Lincoln junior Abby LaSale placed fifth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:05.35 and Glenwood senior Abby Hughes came in 16th with a 1:07.45.

Treynor senior Todd Pedersen placed ninth in the 400 hurdles with a time of 56.15.

Underwood girls placed 12th in the shuttle hurdle relay as Hailey Martin, Ellie Hackett, Alizabeth Jacobsen and Jordyn Reimer ran a 1:08.61. The Underwood boys took 11th in the shuttle hurdle relay as Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Reimer ran a 1:02.21.

Underwood girls took 14th in the 400 relay as Reimer, Tayler Kruger, Aliyah Humphrey and Tieler Hull ran a 50.47, Riverside placed 34th with Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Andrusyshyn ran a 51.25, Glenwood placed 54th with Zoie Carda, Charley Hernandez, Allison Koontz and Danika Arnold running a 51.85, Abraham Lincoln came in 81st with Ava Watkins, Lydia Dix, Hutson Rau and Abby LaSale running a 52.59, Lewis Central took 90th with Irelynn James, maddie Bergmann, Avery Heller and Madeline Fidone running a 53.49 and Treynor placed 93rd with Jozie Lewis, Olivia Larsen, Olivia Williams and Rachel Kinsella running a 53.64.

The Lewis Central boys placed 16th in the 400 relay with Luciano Fidone, Tyler Hinsley, Jonathan Humpal and Lual Maker running a 43.75, Underwood came in 21st with Michael Dose, Ryan, Joey Anderson and Scott Pearson running a 43.85, Abraham Lincoln came in 43rd with Brody Patlan, Kelsy Fox, Braden LaSale and Mikaele Hayes running a 44.34 and Glenwood came in 89th with Chase Darden, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Cody Krause and Brock Sell running a 46.32.