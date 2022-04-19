PREP TRACK: Lillie breaks 10-minute two mile

St. Albert junior Colin Lillie accomplished a season long goal at the Titan Relays at Lewis Central on Tuesday, breaking the 10-minute mark in the 3200-meter run.

Lillie started to pull away from the field in the third lap and battled the windy conditions to break his own personal record.

"It's a great feeling. We've been working for it all season so it feels good to finally accomplish that," Lillie said after the race.

Lillie said he had been going out to fast to start races and came in with the strategy to save energy the first couple laps.

"It felt good to sit on it those first few laps and kind of run controlled," Lillie said. "That was the strategy going in. Coaches give me great strategies and I just try to execute."

Lillie is hoping to place in the top three of the mile and two mile at the state meet.

The meet ended after the print deadline, check online and in Thursday's Nonpareil for a full story on the meet.