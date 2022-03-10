PREP TRACK: Lynx leap into track season

Abraham Lincoln track and field is excited for the start of the new season. The girls team returns two state qualifiers and an additional top-10 ranked sprinter and the boys hope to get some runners to experience Drake Stadium in Des Moines.

The two returning state qualifiers on the girls side are junior Abby LaSale and senior Jacee Tindall.

LaSale placed eighth in the 400-meter hurdles in last year’s state meet with a time of one minute, 7.24 seconds and Tindall finished 13th in the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 5.5 inches.

“Abby will do a great job,” A.L. head girls coach Traci Stoop said. “She’s been working so hard in the offseason, putting in extra time lifting and really just focusing on her hurdle form and Jacee also has been working extremely hard in the offseason, too. I’m really excited to see where they’re going to go this year.”

Another key piece to the team will be sophomore Ava Watkins, who is ranked in the top-10 preseason for sprinters. She would have been a threat to score at state last year if an injury hadn’t cut her season short. On top of those two qualifiers, the A.L. girls have a large sophomore class they hope can score points at meets.

“We have a really strong sophomore class, which is exciting, that is returning from last season,” Stoop said. “The majority of what we’re looking for to be successful this year is going to be in the sprints and the throws. I’m just really excited to see where we can go with that.”

A.L. also has a pair of standout freshman that Stoop has high hopes for — Hutson Rau and Preslie Girres.

“(Rau) is an incredible athlete. Started for varsity basketball and volleyball. I’m really excited that she chose to do track this tear,” Stoop said. “Preslie Girres is looking really strong for us as well.”

Both Rau and Girres look to excel in the jumps and sprints.

Senior Emma O’Neal and Tindall have stepped up into the leadership role for the Lynx.

“Emma O’Neal is an incredible 800 and 1500 runner for us,” Stoop said. “She’s been running for me for four years and she’s a strong competitor and really just a great leader for our program.”

With all the returning and new pieces, Stoop is hoping to see her team accomplish some high goals, both individually and as a unit.

“Each year we try to focus on different goals for the season,” Stoop said. “I feel like this season we’re just trying to focus on working together as a team, working together to accomplish third through first at each meet. But also working individually to accomplish a big team goal, which would be to support each other and that we’re all working to be successful.”

On the boys side, head coach Jon Wolfe doesn’t return any state qualifiers, but has some high hopes for this year’s team.

“I think on the sprint side of things we have a number of kids that we’re looking to (to) contribute,” Wolfe said.

Senior Kelsy Fox looked to be on his way to state last year in a sprint, but stepped on the lane line too many times in his race.

Other athletes Wolfe hopes to contribute are senior Tim McCarthy, who is out for his first time, freshman Brody Patlan, senior Mikaele Hayes and senior Braden LaSale.

All five of those runners will look to be a threat in the sprints.

“That’s kind of our top kids on the sprint end right now,” Wolfe said. “Obviously there’s always opportunities for others to climb into that that.”

Wolfe added he is looking to sophomore Cody Smith to score in the distance events and Cadyn Desantiago to score in the the throwing events.

Junior Bret Ramsey and junior Drew Wilson are two other throwers that could be a threat.

The Lynx will rely on some older athletes as the freshman numbers are light this year.

“I would say we’re pretty top heavy,” Wolfe said. “We’re a little light on the ninth-grade side of things. That’s good and bad. That bodes well on the immediate side of things, but we’d like to see a few more of those young kids come out and give track a shoot for the future.”

With the abundance of experience, Wolfe is hoping to get some runners to Des Moines for either the Drake Relays or the State Track meet.

“We want to get some kids to qualify and run in Drake Stadium,” he said. “Whether that’s Drake Relays or that’s state or that’s both. I want some of our kids and as many as possible to get that experience. I think it’s been some time since we got some kids to have that experience. Both due to pandemic and it’s been a few years since we had a relay in.

“I want to take as many kids as I can to see that stadium and really feel that experience. I think it’s good for the kids and I think it’s really good for the sport at our school. If we can have some kids get out there qualify, have fun and be able to come back and tell their classmates too, ‘Wow, that’s a really enjoyable experience.”

Abraham Lincoln starts its season on March 21 in an indoor meet at the University of South Dakota in Vermillion.