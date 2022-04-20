PREP TRACK: Rams, Eagles win Titan Relays

The Glenwood girls and Underwood boys placed first at the Titan Relays on Tuesday at Lewis Central. Glenwood scored 122 points to defeat Sioux City East by 25 points and Underwood scored 105, sneaking by Glenwood by four points.

Multiple city and area athletes won events at the Titan relays and a handful of area athletes won events at the Ace Nelson Relays in Denison.

St. Albert's Brendan Monahan won the 100-meter dash at the Titan Relays with a time of 10.91 seconds, the 200 with a 22.27 and the 400 with a 51.54. His teammate Colin Lillie won the 3200 with a 9:56.55.

Lewis Central's Jonathan Humpal won the long jump with a leap of 20 feet, 8 inches.

Underwood's Carter Davis won the 110 hurdles with a 15.31 and Thomas Huneke won the shot put with a throw of 52-11.25.

Treynor's Todd Pedersen won the 400 hurdles with a 56.70 and Glenwood's Logyn Eckheart won the discus with a throw of 145-0.

Treynor won the 400 relay with a 44.75 and the 800 relay with a 1:33.81.

Underwood won the 3200 relay with an 8:45.13 and the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:02.46.

Glenwood won the distance medley with a 3:55.81.

On the girls' side, Abraham Lincoln's Abby LaSale won the 400 with a 1:01.68 and the 400 hurdles with a 1:07.99.

Lewis Central's Elise Thramer won the discus with a toss of 129-02 and the shot put with 38-7.

Treynor's Clara Teigland won the 100 hurdles with a 16.29. Underwood's Alizabeth Jacobsen won the high jump, clearing 5-1.

Underwood won the shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:10.54.

At the Ace Nelson Relays, AHSTW's Caleb Hatch won the 800 with a 2:10.30 on the boys' side.

On the girls' side, Isah VanArsdol of Tri-Center won the 400 with a 1:03.99 and Quincey Schneckloth won the 400 hurdles with a 1:12.08.