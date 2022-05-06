PREP TRACK: Rams, Titans defend conference titles

Glenwood girls track and Lewis Central boys track continued their successful seasons on Thursday at the Hawkeye 10 Conference meet in Atlantic.

Glenwood dominated the meet, scoring 165 points. Harlan took second with 96 points.

Lewis Central girls came in fourth with 87 points and St. Albert took sixth with 66 points.

On the boys' side, Lewis Central scored 144 points, 10 more than runner-up Glenwood. St. Albert placed eighth with 45 points.

Glenwood's Allison Koontz won the 100-meter dash with a time of 12.83 seconds and the 200 with a 26.67 and Abby Hughes won the 400 hurdles with a 1:06.01.

Lewis Central's Gracie Hays won the 400 with a 1:02.11 and Elise Thramer won the discus with a throw of 109 feet, 3 inches.

The Glenwood girls also won the 400 relay with a time of 52.29 and the 800 relay took first with a 1:50.42.

St. Albert's Brendan Monahan won the 200 on the boys side with a 22.28.

Glenwood's Tyler Boldra won the 110 hurdles with a 15.83.

St. Albert's Colin Lillie won the 1600 with a 4:37.27 and the 3200 with a time of 9:45.05.

Lewis Central's Braylon Kammrad won the 400 hurdles with a 57.92 and Hunter Deyo won the discus with a throw of 146-0 and the shot put with a toss of 50-10.5.

Lewis Central boys won the 1600 relay with a 3:33.94.

Glenwood won the 3200 relay with an 8:36.77 and the 440 shuttle hurdle relay with a 1:02.41.

Other scorers for Glenwood girls were Zoie Carda, Madelyn Berglund, Brooklyn Schultz, Danika Arnold, Jaylynn Floyd, Lauren Roenfeldt, Kennedy Jones, Neyla Nanfito, Lauren Hughes, Jenna Hopp, Courtney Crawford, Charley Hernandez, Breckyn Petersen, Destiny Yale, Rachel Mullennax, Carlie Clemmer, Elaina Dougherty, Keisis Duran, Abi Hiller and Brynlee Arnold.

Other scorers for the Lewis Central boys were Ethen Fishell, Jonathan Humpal, Ethan Eichhorn, Lual Maker, Tyler Hinsley, Luciano Fidone, Luke Woltmann, Karson Lea, Gabriel Watson, Aidan Bergman, JC Dermody, Kade Diercks, Colin Petersen, Jamison Olson, Brayden Loftin, Curtis Witte, Parker Matiyow and Brody Boeser.

Glenwood's win was the seventh victory in eight years for the Rams.

AHSTW takes 11th at Corning Southwest Valley

The AHSTW boys track team came in 11th at the Southwest Valley Boys Meet, scoring 29 points.

Caleb Hatch led the Vikings with 10.75 points. He placed second in the 800 with a 2:11.58.

Tri-Center girls fourth at Panorama

Tri-Center boys and girls track competed at Panorama on Thursday with the girls taking fourth place with 64 points and the boys finishing in 11th with 14.

Tri-Center's Isah VanArshol won the girls 400 with a 1:02.46 and Quincey Schneckloth placed second in the 400 hurdles with a 1:10.97.