PREP TRACK: Riverside girls win Lenox Invite, boys place fourth

Riverside track and field competed at the Lenox Coed Invite on Monday, where the girls came away with the team trophy and the boys placed fourth.

Veronica Andrusyshyn led the Bulldogs in points with 25, Carly Henderson scored 22.5, Macy Woods finished with 16 and Elle Murray tallied 12.

Izy Bluml, Lydia Erickson, Elly Henderson, Becca Cody, Veronica Schechinger, Ayla Richardson and Emma Gordon all scored for the girls as well.

Riverside scored 128 points as a team, 13 more than runner-up Shenandoah.

The boys scored 80 points, 20 points behind champion Lenox.

Mikey Casson led Riverside with 16.5 points, Mason McCready scored 10.5 and Eric Duhachek added 10.

Hayden Hensley, Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen, Liam Fagan, JJ Wilson, Aiden Bell, Kellen Oliver, Jace Rose, Rhett Bentley, Teegan Schechinger, Riley Rowe and Kyler Rieken all scored as well.

Andrusyshyn won the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.72 seconds and the 100 hurdles with a 16.84, Woods won the 400 with a time of 1:08.26 and Carly Henderson won the 800 with a 2:32.77 and the 1500 with a 5:29.80.

The Riverside girls also won the 400 relay with a 52.26, the 800 relay with a 1:49.79, the 1600 relay with a 4:20.83 and the 3200 relay with a 10:55.43.

On the boys side, Casson won the 100 with a 12.31 and Duhachek won the 3200 with an 11:30.48.

The boys also won the 800 relay with a time of 1:34.02 and the 3200 relay with a 9:25.18.

The girls will be in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Corning Southwest Valley and the boys will compete at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Griswold.