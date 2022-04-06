PREP TRACK: Saintes win Clarinda Relays

St. Albert girls track dominated the Clarinda Girls Cardinal Relays on Tuesday, scoring 170 points in the Class 1A division, 65 more than runner-up Essex.

Multiple Saintes won races or field events.

St. Albert's Carly McKeever earned first in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.73 seconds and the 400 with a 1:04.08.

Payton Johnsen won the 800 with a 2:53.1.

Lauren Williams won the 100 hurdles with a 17.18 and the 400 hurdles with a 1:11.51.

Reese Duncan won the 1500 with a 5:40.41 and the 3000 with an 11:58.00.

Mia Allmon won the discus with a throw of 90 feet, 5 inches.

The Saintes also won the 400 relay, 800 relay, spring medley relay and distance medley relay.

Other scorers for the Saintes include Ellie Monahan with 15.5 points, Kirsten Piskorski with 12 points, Payton Johnsen with 11.5 points, Brenna Smith with 10.5 points, Ava Wagner with 9.5 points, Tyler Tingley with 9.5 points, Lydia Sherrill with nine points. Pearl Peisx with six points and Katelyn Hendricks with 2.5 points.

Thomas Jefferson was also at the meet and competed in the 2A division.

Kylie Sumpter led the Jackets with eight points, Ali Boehmer scored five points, Shaeley Bose earned three points, Hanna Nunez scored two points, Riah Davis scored two points, Athena Neville scored 1.25 points, Jazmarie Valle scored one point, Eleana Lemus scored one point, Hailey Carlson scored one point, Hailey Carlson scored one point, Rylee Perrine scored half a point, Chloe Ryba scored half a point, Madeline Tierney scored half a point, Chloe Chester scored half a point, Anna Heinzmann scored half a point and Brianna Hanson scored a quarter of a point.

St. Albert is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Griswold and Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Monday at Creston.