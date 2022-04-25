PREP TRACK: State qualifying assignments announced

The IHSAA and IGHSAU announced the 2022 state qualifying assignments for track and field on Monday, giving locals teams a glimpse of who they’ll be battling to go to state. All state qualifying meets are on May 12.

St. Albert, AHSTW, Iowa School for the Deaf, Heartland Christian, Riverside and Tri-Center will all be competing at Tabor Fremont-Mills in Class 1A.

The other schools at the meet will be Bedford, Diagonal, East Mills, Essex, Lenox, Sidney, Corning Southwest Valley and Stanton.

In Class 2A, Treynor will host Underwood along with ACGC, Clarinda, Greene County, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Missouri Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Shenandoah, Van Meter and West Central Valley.

Lewis Central and Glenwood will run at Denison-Schleswig for Class 3A. Atlantic, Carroll, Creston, Harlan and Storm Lake will be the other schools at the meet.

In Class 4A, Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson will be at Waukee Northwest where they will compete against Des Moines North, Indianola, Urbandale, West Des Moines Valley, Waukee and Waukee Northwest.