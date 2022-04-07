PREP TRACK: State Qualifying sights announced

The IAHSSA and IGHSAU announced the state qualifying sites for the 2022 season.
All state qualifying meet will take place on May 12.
The only area team to host a state qualifying meet will be Treynor.
Other state qualifying sites are listed below.
Teams will learn where they'll compete at a later day.
Class 4A
Cedar Rapids, Kennedy
Dubuque, Senior
Fort Dodge
Johnston
North Scott
Waukee Northwest
Class 3A
ADM
Benton Community
Bondurant-Farrar
Decorah
Denison-Schleswig
Gilbert
LeMars
Mount Pleasant
Class 2A
Cherokee
Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont
Grundy Center
Monticello
Osage
PCM
Ridge View
Treynor
Class 1A
Audubon
Earlham
Edgewood-Colesburg
Fremont-Mills
Hudson
Lawton-Bronson
Lisbon
Northwood-Kensett
Sigourney
Wayne