PREP TRACK: State Qualifying sights announced

The IAHSSA and IGHSAU announced the state qualifying sites for the 2022 season. 

All state qualifying meet will take place on May 12. 

The only area team to host a state qualifying meet will be Treynor. 

Other state qualifying sites are listed below. 

Teams will learn where they'll compete at a later day. 

Class 4A

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy

Dubuque, Senior

Fort Dodge

Johnston

North Scott

Waukee Northwest

Class 3A

ADM

Benton Community

Bondurant-Farrar

Decorah

Denison-Schleswig

Gilbert

LeMars

Mount Pleasant

Class 2A

Cherokee

Eddyville-Blakesburg-Fremont

Grundy Center

Monticello

Osage

PCM

Ridge View

Treynor

Class 1A

Audubon

Earlham

Edgewood-Colesburg

Fremont-Mills

Hudson

Lawton-Bronson

Lisbon

Northwood-Kensett

Sigourney

Wayne

