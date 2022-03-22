PREP TRACK: Teigland, Ryan, Pearson, Huneke win golds

Underwood, Treynor and Tri-Center all competed at the Dan Lennon Class B track and field invite on Tuesday in Vermillion, South Dakota and four athletes brought back gold medals.

Underwood junior Thomas Huneke took first in the boys shot put with a throw of 50 feet, 6.25 inches, nearly three feet more than the runner up. Five of his six throws would have won the competition.

Treynor junior Clara Teigland took first in the girls 60-meter hurdles with a time of 9.62 in the finals.

Underwood senior Chase Ryan won the boys 60-meter dash with a time of 7.05.

Underwood senior Scott Pearson won the 400 with a 52.17.

A number of other athletes found success during the day.

Tri-Center freshman Isah VanArsdol placed second in the girls 400 with a 1:05.87, Underwood junior Raymond Patomson earned second in the boys 800 with a 2:12.52 and Underwood senior Carter Davis placed fourth in the boys 60 hurdles with an 8.71.

The Eagles boys also had a lot of success on relays earning second in the 1600 sprint medley, the 800 and the 1600.

The sprint medley was made up of senior Joey Anderson, junior Ty Strutton, junior Alex Ravlin and Pearson. The 800 team consisted of Ryan, Anderson, senior Mikey Dose and Strutton. The 1600 team was made up of Ravlin, sophomore Mason Boothby, senior Bryce Patten and Pearson.

Girls

3200

1. Corinne Braun, Sioux Falls Christian, 12:04.72

10. Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor, 13:24.59

21. Mira Dryer, Treynor, 14:32.19

60 hurdles

1. Clara Teigland, Treynor, 9.62

11. Carissa Spanier, Treynor, 10.46

16. Jaden Franke, Tri-Center, 11.02

43. Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center, 11.80

46. Emma Miller, Treynor, 11.98

59. Kaitlin Kozeal, Tri-Center, 13.03

1. Aubree Bell, KP/WC, 7.92

12. Olivia Larsen, Treynor, 8.45

27. Olivia Williams, Treynor, 8.96

40. Taylor Mass, Treynor, 9.09

48. Avilyn Killpack, Tri-Center, 9.14

53. Hayden Thomas, Tri-Center, 9.18

54. Meya Wingert, Tri-Center, 9.22

1600 Sprint Medley Relay

1. Harlan, 4:26.51

10. Tri-Center ‘B’ (Meya Wingert, Emile Sorenson, Isah VanArsdol, Quincey Schneckloth), 4:48.05

12. Treynor (Jozie Lewis, Ameila Hendrick, Carissa Spainer, Alyssa Kulesa), 4:51.70

33. Treynor ‘B’ (Ava Kennedy, Allie Houser, Rachel Kinsella, Keelea Nevara), 5:13.86

34. Tri-Center (Jaden Franke, Hayden Thomas, Kyla Corrin, Karis Corrin), 5:16.22

1600

1. Ellie Maddox, SF Christian, 5:15.44

9. Quincey Schneckloth, Tri-Center, 6:11.60

17. Casey Lang, Treynor, 6:18.71

24. Taylor Kenkel, Tri-Center, 6:29.75

36. Ryleigh Thomas, Treynor, 6:51.22

42. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center, 7:04.35

800 Relay

1. KP/WC, 1:50.61

4. Treynor (Jozie Lewis, Rachel Kinsella, Clara Teigland, Olivia Larsen), 1:54.44

20. Tri-Center (Kaitlin Kozeal, Emile Sorenson, Isah VanArsdol, Jaden Franke), 2:03.39

23. Tri-Center ‘B’ (Hayden Thomas, Meya Wingert, Mikenzie Brewer, Avilyn Killpack), 2:04.43

29. Treynor ‘B’ (Cadence Quick, Emma Miller, Taylor Mass, Jordan Rogers), 2:06.38

400

1. Erika Kuntz, KP/WC, 1:02.71

2. Isa VanArsdol, Tri-Center, 1:05.87

8. Kyla Corrin, Tri-Center, 1:08.31

11. Alyssa Kulesa, Treynor, 1:09.15

17. Reese Chapman, Treynor, 1:11.11

30. Kaitlin Kozeal, Tri-Center, 1:15.60

33. Allie Houser, Treynor, 1:16.05

800

1. Madison Brouwer, Sibley-Ocheyedan, 2:20.77

17. Carissa Spanier, Treynor, 2:51.76

30. Mira Dryer, Treynor, 3:02.47

36. Karis Corrin, Tri-Center, 3:04.39

37. Taylor Kenkel, Tri-Center, 3:04.80

41. Olivia Matson, Tri-Center, 3:11.63

51. Jordan Rogers, Treynor, 3:43.71

1600 Relay

1. Sioux Falls Christian, 4:16.21

13. Treynor (Kasey Lang, Rachel Kinsella, Jozie Lewis, Amelia Hendrick), 4:40.73

21. Tri-Center (Mikenzie Brewer, Jaden Franke, Quincey Schneckloth, Kyla Corrin), 4:50.62

23. Tri-Center ‘B’ (Hayden Thomas, Meya Wingert, Avilyn Killpack, Isah VanArsdol), 4:51.46

25. Treynor ‘B’ (Keelea Navara, Ava Kennedy, Emma Miller, Cadence Quick), 4:55.35

Shot Put

1. Gracelyn Leiseth, Hamlin, 47-6.5

5. Jadyn Huisman, Treynor, 36-2.75

57. Reagon Gordon, Treynor, 20-4.5

Long Jump

1. Aubree Bell, KP/WC, 18-4.5

15. Olivia Larsen, Treynor, 14-0.5

16. Rachel Kinsella, Treynor, 13-11.5

17. Emile Sorenson, Tri-Center, 13-11

29. Allie Houser, Treynor, 13-0

High Jump

1. Maddie Olson, Sheldon, 5-8

7. Clara Teigland, Treynor, 4-8

10. Ava Kennedy, Treynor, 4-8

15. Mikenzie Brewer, Tri-Center, 4-6

16. Olivia Williams, Treynor, 4-4

16. Avilyn Killpack, Tri-Center, 4-4

Boys

60 Hurdles

1. Keaton Waitter, O’Neill, 8.53

4. Carter Davis, Underwood, 8.71

21. Jack Vanfossa, Underwood, 9.91

26. Kyle Moss, Treynor, 10.50

1. Chase Ryan, Underwood, 7.05

7. Mikey Dose, Underwood, 7.31

9. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor, 7.34

22. Noah Nelson, Treynor, 7.52

25. Kayden Dirks, Treynor, 7.55

26. Joey Anderson, Underwood, 7.55

3200

1. Ty Schlueter, Ainsworth, 10:26.45

9. Josh Ross Biedermann, 11:17.05

1600 Sprint Medley Relay

1. Sioux Falls Christian, 3:45.20

2. Underwood (Joey Anderson, Ty Strutton, Alex Ravlin, Scott Pearson), 3:54.61

7. Underwood ‘B’ (Tyler Jacobsen, Jonathan Kennedy, Raymond Patomson, Josh Ravlin), 4:02.91

1600

1. Benjamin Strunk, West Central, 4:52.71

6. Payton Chapman, Treynor, 5:09.89

13. John Ross Biedermann, Treynor, 5:19.37

17. Bryce Patten, Underwood, 5:23.93

46. Carter Forbush, Underwood, 6:07.29

54. Clayton Luett, Underwood, 6:50.74

800 Relay

1. Sioux Falls Christian, 1:37.55

2. Underwood (Chase Ryan, Joe Anderson, Mikey Dose, Ty Strutton), 1:38.29

12. Treynor (Jaxon Schumacher, Noah Nelson, Kayden Dirks, James Huisman), 1:41.09

400

1. Scott Pearson, Underwood, 52.17

19. Alex Bain, Treynor, 1:00.00

21. Nolan Waterman, Treynor, 1:00.30

34. Jack Carley, Treynor, 1:01.79

800

1. Ben Witt, Burke, 2:11.46

2. Raymond Patomson, Underwood, 2:12.52

5. Todd Pedersen, Treynor, 2:14.39

9. Payton Chapman, 2:17.44

1600 Relay

1. Pierce, 3:40.35

2. Underwood (Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Bryce Patten, Scott Pearson), 3:41.88

16. Underwood ‘B” (Chase Ryan, Mikey Dose, Ryler Jacobsen, Jonathan Kennedy), 4:07.25

18. Treynor (Alek Bain,Nolan Waterman, James Huisman, Jack Carley), 4:10.60

Long Jump

1. Gavin Sullivan, Pierce, 20 feet, 9 inches

18. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor, 18-6

20. Mason Boothby, Underwood, 18-3.75

23. Kayden Dirks, Treynor, 17-8.75

Shot Put

1. Thomas Huneke, Underwood 50-6.25

5. Easton Eledge, Underwood, 45-0.25

6. Walter Ausdemore, Underwood, 44-2.5

38. Kyle Moss, Treynor, 35-1.75

High Jump

1. Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 6-6

7. Mason Boothby, 5-8

12. Brady Coffman, Treynor, 5-6