PREP TRACK: Titans sweep city track titles

Lewis Central boys and girls track swept the 2022 Council Bluffs City Meet on Thursday.
On the boys side, Lewis Central scored 263 points, Abraham Lincoln scored 107, Thomas Jefferson finished with 93, St. Albert scored 66, Heartland Christian tallied 30 and Iowa School for the Deaf finished with four.
On the girls side, Lewis Central led with 220 points, Abraham Lincoln scored 153, St. Albert totaled 98, Thomas Jefferson finished with 51, Heartland Christian tallied 26 and Iowa School for the Deaf tallied one.
Event Winners
Girls
Shot Put - Mia Allmon, St. Albert - 37-5.25
High Jump - Stacey Merksick, Lewis Central - 4-10
Long Jump - Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central - 16-5.5
Discus - Elise Thramer, Lewis Central - 123-6
Sprint Medley Relay - Lewis Central (Heller, Jans, Havermann, Hays) - 1:57.74
3000 - Addison Holt, Lewis Central - 12:13.31
3200 Relay - Abraham Lincoln (Richardson, Billings, McDaniel, Mascarenas) - 11:26.40
Shuttle Hurdle Relay - St. Albert (Wagner, Johnsen, Reisz, Williams) - 1:16.41
100 - Ava Watkins, Abraham Lincoln - 13.52
Distance Medley - Abraham Lincoln (Holcombe, Rau, Richardson, O'Neal) - 4:48.25
400 - Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln - 1:00.82
800 Relay - Abraham Lincoln (Watkins, White, Dix, Holcombe) - 1:56.23
100 Hurdles - Lauren Williams, St. Albert - 17.35
800 - Addison Holt, Lewis Central - 2:41.77
200 - Madeline Fidone, Lewis Central - 27.33
400 Hurdles - Abby LaSale, Abraham Lincoln - 1:06.42
1500 - Addison Holt, Lewis Central - 5:40.80
400 Relay - Lewis Central (Heller, Jans, Werklund, Havermann) - 54.79
1600 Relay - Thomas Jefferson (Smith, Perrine, Bose, Kramer) - 4:33.15
Boys
Long Jump - Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central - 20-6.75
Discus - Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - 151-8
Shot Put - Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central - 49-0
Hugh Jump - JR Knauss, Abraham Lincoln - 5-10
Sprint Medley Relay - Lewis Central (Fidone, Hinsley, Loftin, Woltmann) - 1:39.85
3200 - Colin Lillie, St. Albert - 10:19.50
3200 Relay - St. Albert (Denny, Heisterkamp, Wettengel, Lillie) - 9:00.65
Shuttle Hurdle Relay - Lewis Central (Kammrad, Bergman, Dermody, Maker) - 1:03.89
100 - Tyler Hinsley, Lewis Central - 11.41
Distance Medley - Thomas Jefferson (Bovee, Huey, Atupra, Soriano) - 3:54.10
400 - Luke Woltmann, Lewis Central - 53.21
800 Relay - Lewis Central (Bergman, Witte, Loftin, Walker) - 1:36.71
110 Hurdles - Lual Maker, Lewis Central - 17.08
800 - Roi Soriano, Thomas Jefferson - 2:11.24
200 - Tyler Hinsley, Lewis Central - 22.65
400 Hurdles - Victor Atupra, Thomas Jefferson - 1:00.14
1600 - Colin Lillie, St. Albert - 4:53.38.
400 Relay - Abraham Lincoln (Patlan, Fox, LaSale, Hayes) - 43.65
1600 Relay - Lewis Central (Fishell, Watson, Lea, Petersen) - 3:38.99
For full results visit here