PREP TRACK: Treynor girls second at Nodaway Valley Invite

Treynor girls track finished in second place at the Nodaway Valley Invite with 103 points, 113 behind Nodaway Valley who won its home invite.

Jadyn Huisman led the Cardinals with 20 points, Olivia Larsen scored 12.5 and Alyssa Kulesa ended with 10.5.

"Big night for Jadyn Huisman," Treynor head coach Gail Hartigan said. "She won the shot and discus and made the top-10 in Treynor school history. We were without the soccer girls tonight and I thought we competed very well. The girls stepped up and performed well. A lot of runners ran their best times of the year so far and I do not want to single anyone out because I would forget someone. It was a great team effort."

Other scorers for the Cardinals include Olivia Williams, Ryleigh Thomas, Rachel Kinsella, Emma Mller, Jozie Lewis, Carissa Spanier, Reese Chapman, Keelea Navara, Kasey Lang, Clara Teigland, Allie Houser, Mire Dreyer, Whitley Tiarks and Amelia Hedrick.

Huisman won the discus with a throw of 119 feet, 9 inches and won the shot put with a distance of 36-9.25.

Larsen placed second in the 100-meter dash with a time of 13.57 seconds and Kulesa was runner-up in the 800 with a 2:43.42.

Treynor won the 3200 relay with a time of 11:01.36 and was second in the 400 relay with a time of 54.63 seconds.

Treynor girls track is in action next at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at Harlan.