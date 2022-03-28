PREP TRACK: Treynor's Kinsella, Huisman win golds

Treynor girls track claimed two individual gold medals and won two relays at the Boys Town Indoor Invite on Saturday.

Kinsella won the 220-yard dash with a time of 29.57 seconds, and Jadyn Huisman won the shot put with a throw of 35 feet, 7 inches.

Treynor finished third as a team with 88 points. Omaha Roncalli won with 93, and Omaha Gross took second with 92. There were eight teams total.

The Cardinal 880 sprint medley relay came in first with a team of Carissa Spanier, Rachel Kinsella, Alyssa Kulesa and Olivia Larsen. The group ran a 1:59.83.

The 4x880 yard relay won with a time of Kulsea, Kasey Lang, Spanier and Ryleigh Thomas. That relay ran an 11:41.96.

Ava Kennedy placed second in the 60 hurdles with a time of 10.35, and Lang took third in the two-mile run with a 14:29.41. Whitley Tiarks earned second in the shot put with a throw of 29-9.5.