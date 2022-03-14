PREP TRACK: Underwood boys wins IATC 2A title, LC and others start season

Underwood boys track and field opened the season with a victory at the IATC Class 2A boys Indoor State Meet on Friday, defeating Spirit Lake 62-60. The Eagles are coming off a state championship a year ago.

Senior Chase Ryan led the lead with 12.75 points and senior Scott Pearson scored 11.

Ryan won the 60-meter day with a time of 7.09 seconds and was on the 400 relay which placed fourth and the 1600-distance medley which earned third.

Person placed second in the 800 with a 2:04.08 was on the 1600 relay and the distance medley.

Lewis Central placed ninth in the Class 3A boys after Luciana Fidone scored 9.25 points and Parker Matiyow scored six.

Fidone placed second in the 60 with a 7.20, ran on the 1600 which placed fourth and led off on the distance medley which earned seventh. Matiyoy placed third in the shot put with a throw of 48-4.5.

The Riverside girls track team placed third at the IATC 1A girls Indoor State Meet on Thursday after Veronica Andrusyshyn scored 16 points.

She placed fourth in the 60 with a time of 8.23, second in the 60-hurdles and led off the 5400 relay which placed second with a 52.72.

Treynor placed 10th in the 2A girls contest on Thursday and Underwood finished in 12th.

Clara Teigland led Treynor with 11 points and Jordyn Reimer scored seven for the Eagles.

Teigland placed second in the 60 hurdles with a 9.83 and sixth in the high jump after clearing 5-feet. Reimer placed eighth in the 60 with an 8.53 and fourth in the long jump with a lep of 15-4.25.

Treynor placed 11th on the boys side of the Class 2A competition after Jaxon Schumacher scored 10.5 points. Schumacher placed fourth in the 60 with a 7.31 and third in the long jump with a distance of 20-3.

Glenwood tied with Lewis Central for ninth after 11 athletes scored at least one point. Anthony Driscoll-Lee led the Rams with four points. Driscoll-Lee placed seventh in the 60 hurdles with a time of 8.94.

The Riverside boys placed 14th in the 1A competition. Mikey Casson led them with 6.25 points. Casson placed fifth in the 60-meter dash with a 7.25.

Girls 1A

1. Nodaway Valley 56.33

2. Madrid 53

3. Riverside 40

60

1. Ella Santi, Madrid, 8.06

4. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside, 8.23

400

1. Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley, 1:00.15

60 Hurdles

1. Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley, 9.46

2. Veronica Andrusyshyn, Riverside, 9.82

800

1. Nicole Sherer, Woodbine

1500

1. Noelle Steins, C-Wheatland, 5:51.42

3000

1. Addison Grady, Hudon, 11:07.18

High Jump

1. Hailey Carolan, Alburnett, 5-2

7. Elly Henderson, Riverside, 4-8

Long Jump

1. Madison Fry, Nodaway Valley, 15-9

7. Becca Cody, Riverside, 13-4.25

Shot Put

1. Kerrigan Pope, Pekin, 34-8

400 Relay

1. Madrid, 52.21

2. Riverside, 52.72 (Veronica Andrusyshyn, Izzy Bluml, Emma Gordon, Lydia Erickson)

1600 Relay

1. Nodaway Valley, 4:19.72

3. Riverside, 4:30.46 (Izzy Bluml, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Lydia Erickson)

240 Shuttle Hurdle Relay

1. Saint Ansgar, 42.30

3200 Relay

1. Logan-Magnolia, 10:33.74

3. Riverside, 10:49.20 (Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson, Macy Woods, Becca Cody)

800-Sprint Medley Relay

1. Madrid, 1:55.11

6. Riverside, 2:00.75 (Ayla Richardson, Emma Gordon, Izzy Bluml, Lydia Erickson)

Girls 2A

1. Kingsley-Pierson 64

2. Williamsburg 58

10. Treynor 18

12. Underwood 17

60

1. Aubree Bell, Kingsley-Pierson, 8.04

8. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood, 8.53

400

1. Mitzi Evans, Mid-Prairie, 57.96

60 Hurdles

1. Allison Casteel, Centerville, 9.79

2. Clara Teigland, Treynor, 9.83

8. Hailey Martin, Underwood, 10.45

800

1. Mitzi Evans, Mid-Prairie, 2:19.99

4. Allie Witt, Underwood, 2:35.09

1500

1. Lilian Nelson, Forest City, 5:03.61

3000

1. Sydney Yoder, Mid-Prairie, 10:53.46

8. Kasey Lang, Treynor, 13:02.52

High Jump

1. Maddie Olson, Sheldon, 5-7

6. Clara Teigland, Treynor, 5-0

Long Jump

1. Aubree Bell, Kingsley-Pierson, 17-3

4. Jordyn Reimer, Underwood, 15-4.25

Shot Put

1. Kenzie Schon, Kuemper Catholic, 38-10.25

400 Relay

1. Kingsley-Pierson, 51.72

5. Underwood, 54.22 (Jordyn Reimer, Chloe Clawson, Taylor Krueger, Tieler Hull)

1600 Relay

1. Kingsley-Pierson, 4:21.17

280 Shuttle Hurdle Relay

1. Williamsburg, 44.00

3200 Relay

1. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 10:30.59

8. Treynor, 11:43.74 (Alyssa Kulesa, Kasey Land, Carissa Spanier, Ryleigh Thomas)

800-Sprint Medley Relay

1. Kingsley-Pierson, 1:52.64

4. Treynor, 2:02.22 (Ava Kennedy, Keelea, Navara, Jozie Lewis, Rachel Kinsella)

8. Underwood, 2:06.05 (Tayler Kruger, Tieler Hull, Chloe Clawson, Claire Crilly)

Girls 3A

1. ADM 67

2. Solon

Girls 4A

1. Northwest 73

2. Dowling Catholic 59

Boys 1A

1. New London 57

2. Lisbon 51

14. Riverside 16

60

1. Jake Gustison, Wapello, 7.14

5. Mikey Casson, Riverside, 7.25

400

1. Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr, 51.15

60 Hurdles

1. Kole Becker, Lisbon, 8.29

800

1. Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar, 1:58.74

1600

1. Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar, 4:40.74

3200

1. Riley Witt, Saint Ansgar, 9:57.40

High Jump

1. Kade Benjamin, New London, 6-6

Long Jump

1. Kole Becker, Lisbon, 22-4.25

Shot Put

1. Carter Allen, New London, 50-4

400 Relay

1. Tripoli, 45.11

6. Riverside, 46.09 (Mikey Casson, Liam Fagan, JJ Wilson, Teegan Schechinger)

1600 Relay

1. Earlham, 3:34.80

3. Riverside, 3:36.51 (Liam Fagan, Aiden Bell, Mikey Casson, Ayden Salais)

240 Shuttle Hurdle Relay

1. Leonx, 35.94

3200 Relay

1. Earlham, 8:37.34

6. Riverside, 9:04.93 (Aiden Bell, JJ Wilson, Ayden Salais, Grady Jeppesen)

1600 Distance Medley Relay

1. New London, 3:44.55

2A Boys

1. Underwood, 62

2. Spirit Lake, 60

11. Treynor, 19.50

60

1. Chase Ryan, Underwood, 7.09

4. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor, 7.31

400

1. Qai Hussey, Spirit Lake, 49.90

4. Karson Elwood, Treynor, 54.06

60 Hurdles

1. Jack Lathan, Spirit Lake, 8.15

800

1. Logan Rosas, Mediapolis, 2:04.46

2. Scott Pearson, Underwood, 2:04.80

5. Payton Schapman, Treynor, 2:08.16

1600

1. Trevin Suhr, ACGC, 4:34.69

3200

1. Carson Houg, DSM Christian, 9:37.60

High Jump

1. Cain Brown, Mid-Prairie, 6-7

5. Mason Boothby, Underwood, 6-0

Long Jump

1. Jay Gatto, Anamosa, 21-0.5

3. Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor, 20-3

8. Mason Boothby, Underwood, 19-5.5

Shot Put

1. Austin Busch, S Hamilton, 59-4.75

2. Thomas Huneke, Underwood, 47-5.5

400 Relay

1. Spirit Lake, 43.38

4. Underwood, 45.54 (Joey Anderson, Chase Ryan, Collin Brandt, Ty Strutton)

1600 Relay

1. Mediapolis, 3:33.31

3. Underwood, 3:37.71 (Alex Ravlin, Mason Boothby, Scott Pearson, Bryce Patton)

240 Shuttle Hurdle Relay

1. Spirit Lake, 33.94

3. Underwood, 35.14 (Carter Davis, Jack Reimer, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan)

3200 Relay

1. Central Decatur, 8:55.99

2. Underwood, 8:56.01 (Raymond Patomson, Josh Ravlin, Bryce Patten, Luke Seidler)

1600 Distance Medley Relay

1. DSM Christian, 3:40.37

3. Underwood, 3:46.35 (Chase Ryan, Collin Brandt, Alex Ravlin, Scott Pearson)

3A Boys

1. North Polk 85

2. Pella 54

9. Lewis Central 24

9. Glenwood 24

60

1. Nate Maki, Newton, 7.12

2. Luciano Fidon, Lewis Central, 7.20

400

1. Elijah Morris, Washington, 50.83

60 Hurdles

1. Gage Huyser, Pella, 8.30

7. Anthony Drischool-Lee, Glenwood, 8.94

800

1. Chase Lauman, Pella, 1:58.70

7. Andrew Smith, Glenwood, 2:09.08

1600

1. Jackson Mace-Maynard, Newton, 4:36.92

3200

1. Jackson Mace-Maynard, Newton, 9:33.01

8. Bryant Keller, Glenwood, 10:13.53

High Jump

1. Jack Noble, North Polk, 6-6

7. Kord Ostrander, Glenwood, 5-10

Long Jump

1. Archer Ogbourner, Carlisle, 21-5.75

Shot Put

1. Carter Boley, DC-Grimes, 50-5.25

3. Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central, 48-4.5

6. Hunter Deyo, Lewis Central, 45-10.25

7. Jason Colpitts, Glenwood, 43-11

400 Relay

1. ADM, 44.52

1600 Relay

1. Gilbert, 3:34.83

4. Lewis Central, 3:39.33 (Luciano Fidone, Ethen Fishell, Gabriel Watson, Luke Woltmann)

240 Shuttle Hurdle Relay

1. Pella, 33.88

2. Glenwood, 34.75 (Tyler Boldra, Grant VonEssen, Kaden Petersen, Anthony Driscoll-Lee)

3200 Relay

1. Pella, 8:17.40

6. Glenwood, 8:56.94 (Andrew Williams, Jake Shannon, Preston Slayman, Bryant Keller)

1600 Distance Medley Relay

1. North Polk, 3:47.13

5. Glenwood, 3:52.09 (Payton Longmeyer, Colby Frye, Gavin Connell, Andrew Smith)

7. Lewis Central, 3:53.32 (Luciano Fidone, Ethen Fishell, Gabriel Watson, Luke Woltmann)

4A Boys

1. Iowa City High 109

2. Sioux City North 46