PREP TRACK: Underwood takes third at Winterset Husky Invitational, Treynor 10th

Underwood boys track placed third at the Winterset Husky Invitational on Friday after Chase Ryan scored 16.5 points and Scott Pearson scored 10.25. The Eagles scored 92 points in total.

Treynor was also at the meet, finishing in 10th with 21 points.

Ryan placed second in the 100 with a time of 11.44 and third in the 200 with a time of 23.23.

Pearson finished third in the 800 with a time of 2:05.92.

Underwood also won the shuttle hurdle relay with a time of 1:02.91. That relay consisted of Carter Davis, Wyatt Baker, Jack Vanfossan and Jack Reimer.

Other scorers for Underwood include Bryce Patten, Michael Dose, Raymond Patomson, Thomas Huneke, Mason Boothby, Alex Ravlin, Josh Ravlin, Jake Reimer, Ty Strutton, Joey Anderson, Wyatt Baker, Luke Seidler, Tyler Jacobson, Johnathan Kennedy and Walter Audemore.

Treynor scorers were Noah Nelson, Todd Pedersen, Jacob Schumacher, Kayden Dirks, John Ross Biederman and Karson Elwood.

