PREP VOLLEYBALL

PREP VOLLEYBALL: 2022 All-MRC Volleyball Teams

AL Logo (copy)

Abraham Lincoln logo

First Team

Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln, Senior, Middle Blocker

Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln, Junior, Setter

Second Team

Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln, Senior, Middle Hitter

