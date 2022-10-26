PREP VOLLEYBALL: 2022 All-MRC Volleyball Teams

First Team
Azaria Green, Abraham Lincoln, Senior, Middle Blocker
Molly Romano, Abraham Lincoln, Junior, Setter
Second Team
Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln, Senior, Middle Hitter
Thomas Jefferson football faced a lot of adversity in its first season under new head coach Kevin Culjat.
For the first time since 2002, Lewis Central boys cross country have qualified for the state cross country meet.
Lewis Central football capped an undefeated regular season on Friday night at home with a 42-15 victory over Winterset after scoring on all fi…
St. Albert boys cross country edged out Woodbine on Thursday at the Class 1A state qualifying meet at Corning Southwest Valley by four points …
Riverside volleyball is headed to the Class 1A Region 1 Championship after narrowly defeating Stanton on Monday on the road in a five-set thri…
St. Albert football ended its football season on Thursday night at home against IKM-Manning with a 52-17 loss.
Lewis Central volleyball saw its season come to an end on Thursday night at home in the semifinal of the Class 4A Region 1 tournament, falling…
Treynor volleyball used a balanced attack that saw four girls finish with seven or more kills to sweep Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center on Wednesday…
Even after a defensive struggle in the last quarter, the Underwood Eagles were still able to come out on top of the I-35 Roadrunners with a fi…
