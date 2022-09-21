PREP VOLLEYBALL: AL defeats SBL for first time since 2014, city and area volleyball wrap

Class 5A No. 10 Abraham Lincoln def. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3-0 (25-21, 30-28, 25-18): Abraham Lincoln recorded 48 kills and only committed 12 kill errors against SBL on Tuesday at home to earn its first win over the Warriors since 2014.

"I'm so proud of how our kids battled tonight," A.L. head coach Katie Darrington said. "They overcame errors and just played. They trusted each other and executed versus a very good team."

Sophomore Hutson Rau and junior Molly Roman both recorded 11 kills, Roman dished out 30 assists, senior Jeena Carle blocked five shots, sophomore Aubrey Sandbothe and junior Kelsi Nelson both tallied 11 digs and Nelson served two aces.

Abraham Lincoln is now 12-10 on the season and will be in action next Saturday at the Sioux City East Invite.

Sioux City East def. Thomas Jefferson 3-0 (25-11, 25-8, 25-10): Thomas Jefferson fell at home to Sioux City on Tuesday. No stats were available for the game.

Thomas Jefferson is in action next at 7 p.m. on Thursday at home against Omaha South.

Underwood def. Audubon 3-1 (24-26, 25-21, 25-19, 25-21): Underwood rebounded from a first-set loss to defeat Audubon in four sets thanks to 26 kills from junior Alizabeth Jacobsen.

Senior Delaney Ambrose dished out 42 assists and blocked four shots and senior Leah Hall recorded 31 digs.

Underwood is now 9-11 on the season and will be in action next at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at home against AHSTW.

Heartland Christian JV def. Iowa School for the Deaf 3-1 (20-25, 25-22, 25-14, 25-10): Iowa School for the Deaf fell to HCS JV on Tuesday night in a four-set battle in which Kali Nipper served three aces and Britany Adame served two. Nipper also recorded one kill and one block.

Kynnedi Anderson also served an ace.

"The first two sets, the players played really well," ISD head coach Katrina Landolt said. "We had good passes and more attempts to set the ball. The other two sets, we struggled to move our feet. We improved on our serving reception a bit tonight."

Treynor def. IKM-Manning 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-10): Treynor swept IKM-Manning on the road on Tuesday after holding the Wolves to just 12 kills all night.

No individual stats were available for Treynor.

Treynor is now 15-4 on the season and will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Class 1A No. 15 Riverside.

Class 2A No. 7 Missouri Valley def. AHSTW 3-0 (25-23, 25-7, 25-8): AHSTW fell in three sets to Missouri Valley at home on Tuesday after struggling to find its offense in the second and third sets.

Junior Delaney Goshorn led the Vikings with four kills and two blocks, freshman Halle Goodman dished out 10 assists, sophomore Grayson Gettler and junior Saydi Paulsen both ended with seven digs and junior Lillian Scott served two aces.

AHSTW is in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Thursday at home against Tri-Center.