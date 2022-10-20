PREP VOLLEYBALL: Balanced attack leads to Cards victory

Treynor volleyball used a balanced attack that saw four girls finish with seven or more kills to sweep Adair-Casey/Guthrie Center on Wednesday at home in three sets, 25-11, 25-18, 25-10 in the quarterfinals of the Class 2A Region 3 quarterfinals.

Aubree James and Nora Konz led the Cardinals with 12 kills each, and Kiralyn Horton and Ella Tiarks added seven each.

"We played with our high tempo on our side of the net to keep our tempo the whole game," head coach Lea Crouse said. "We played well with being aggressive and mixing things up.

"... It feels great to start the postseason with a win. We have some hefty goals that we are ready to accomplish. ... We had a variety of girls step up this game to keep their defense on their toes. When we do that, we play well."

Haley Swanson dished out 38 assists and served two aces, Konz added 13 digs, Brooklyn Currin served three aces, and tallied eight digs and Maili McKern finished with seven digs.

Treynor is now 28-8 on the season and will be in action next at 7 p.m. on Monday at Carroll Kuemper.