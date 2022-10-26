PREP VOLLEYBALL: Bulldogs show grit, head to state for first time

DENISON - Grit.

That’s the word Riverside volleyball head coach Brooke Flathers used to describe her team.

That was on full display in the Class 1A Region 1 championship on Wednesday night in Denison where the Bulldogs defeated Class 1A No. 3 Le Mars Gehlen Catholic 3-1 (25-19, 25-23, 15-25, 25-18) to clinch Riverside’s first ever trip to the state tournament.

Riverside trailed by eight points in the second set before mounting a comeback to take a two-set lead and capture momentum that would lead to the victory.

“It’s amazing,” Flathers said. “These girls have worked hard. We talked yesterday at practice. They deserved to be here and they earned it today.”

Senior Veronica Andrusyshyn played a big part of the win, finishing with 19 kills.

“Absolutely amazing,” Andrusyshyn said about the feeling after the match. “… It’s just a crazy feeling. We’ve had this team ever since the beginning of June. We’ve been working so hard and we’ve become so much like a family to each other.

“…It was definitely different from other games. I was zoned in and I feel like a lot of our other players were too.”

Neither squad found its footing to start the first set with the first eight points of the match being scored off errors, four by each team. The Bulldogs then went on a 7-2 run after a kill and ace from Andrusyshyn and a block from senior Mack Olmstead-Mitchell and sophomore Elly Henderson. The Bulldogs never trailed the rest of the set, finishing with two kills from Andrusyshyn to win the set.

The second started neck-and-neck with neither team able to capture more than a two-point lead. Riverside held a 10-8 lead when the Jays rattled off a 5-0 run to take a 13-10 lead and force a Bulldog timeout.

The timeout did nothing to slow down Gehlen who rattled off five straight points to take an eight-point lead, forcing the final Riverside timeout.

The second timeout did the trick as the Bulldogs went on a 7-2 run with kills from Andrusyshyn and sophomore Sophia Taylor, a block from Taylor and Olmstead-Mitchell, and an ace from senior Madison Baldwin to close the game to 20-17. The Jays called their timeout. The two teams battled back and forth but Riverside slowly climbed back into the match and made the score 22-21.

“We loved on each other and we trusted one another,” Andrusyshyn said. About what sparked the rally. “We made sure no matter what we were going to communicate through it and side out and go point by point.”

Riverside came out firing out the timeout and went on a 4-2 run to win 25-23 with four kills from Andrusyshyn in the final six points of the set.

Gehlen jumped out to another early lead in set three going on a 10-4 to start the set. The two teams traded points before the Bulldogs called a timeout down 13-7. But the Jays went on another run to make the score 22-14, forcing Riverside to use its last timeout. The timeout didn’t help as the Jays rolled to a 25-15 set victory.

Like the second set, the Bulldogs and Jays battled back and forth to start the fourth set. With the score tied 8-8, Riverside went on a 6-1 run with kills from Olmstead-Mitchell, Taylor and Andrusyshyn to take a 14-9 lead and force a Gehlen timeout.

The timeout did no good as the Bulldogs scored five straight points with an ace from junior Carly Henderson, a kill from Andrusyshyn and a block from sophomore Ayla Richardson forcing another timeout.

Riverside continued to roll as Andrusyshyn delivered another kill and Elly Henderson won the match with a set-deciding block to defeat the Jays 25-18.

“I think all my seniors came alive tonight,” Flathers said. “They were ready to go and everybody else was right behind them ready to play and do their job.”

Riverside is now 33-5 and will be in action next at the state tournament on Tuesday in Coralville.

Making state has been a goal since the beginning of the season.

“This has always been the goal,” Andrusyshyn said. “We made goals from the beginning of the season and this has always been one of them.

“… We want to hopefully take down some more teams and get at it.”