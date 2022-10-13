PREP VOLLEYBALL: Cardinals beat Bulldogs for second straight WIC title

Class 2A No. 15 Treynor and Riverside met for the second time in a month to battle for the Western Iowa Conference Championship at Iowa Western’s Reiver Arena.

The Cardinals used a dominating net presence to rule the court and defeat the Bulldogs in four sets for their second consecutive Western Iowa Conference title.

“We didn’t really have this in our minds to start the season,” Treynor coach Lea Crouse said. “We were just trying to find out what we had in the gym and then we figured out that we have some strong offensive hitters and some solid returning defensive players and these girls made it work.”

The Cardinals pulled away midway through set one to take a 1-0 lead with a 25-18 win, but the Bulldogs turned up the net presence and used an early 6-0 run to create an early 14-8 advantage which would later lead to a 25-21 win to tie the match at 1-1.

The Cards and Dogs traded early kills to switch between leads three times before Treynor went on a 7-2 run to pull ahead 18-14. The Bulldogs pulled back within 19-17, but the Cardinals hung on for a 25-21 win in set three and put themselves on the brink of a WIC title.

“We just played for each other,” Nora Konz said. “We found a way to put it down every time they gained on us. We just played really well, hit our open swats, and just kept finding places to put the ball down. Things were really working well around the net.”

The freshman led the Cardinals with 15 kills and had 13 digs to go with her performance.

The title was now in sight and Treynor came out eager to finish it in the fourth set as they flew off to an early 13-4 lead. Riverside was not about to go quietly as they responded with a 7-2 run to make it 15-11 midway through the fourth set. The Cardinals scored the next three points and looked like they were primed to run away with the title.

Riverside wasn’t done. An 8-1 run tied the game at 19-19, but the Cardinals then scored four straight to seize back control and earned a hard-fought 25-22 win in set four to claim their second title in as many seasons.

“It’s amazing to beat everyone here again in the tournament to win both titles,” Ella Tiarks said. “We just trust each other and have a lot of confidence in each other and this is why. All of contributed to this and help put this game away.”

Tiarks had 14 kills for Treynor. Notably, Kiralyn Horton contributed 11 more kills for the Cardinals.

A goal completed for the Cardinals is a goal fallen short of by the Bulldogs. However, Riverside now looks forward to turning its attention to regional play, with its eyes on a bigger prize.

“Our girls are gritty,” Bulldogs coach Brooke Flathers said. “They’re looking to preserve and come back and not let this faze them. We’ll be ready to go for regionals next week.”

Treynor will participate in the LC Invite on Saturday which begins at 8:30 a.m. Riverside will play again on Monday against Heartland Christian in Oakland at 7 p.m.

Riverside (29-5) 18 25 21 22 – 1

Treynor (24-7) 25 21 25 25 – 3