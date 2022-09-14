PREP VOLLEYBALL: City teams struggle on road, area teams in action

Class 2A No. 14 Carroll Kuemper def. St. Albert 3-0 (25-11, 25-19, 25-15)

Kuemper held St. Albert to just 15 kills in the first match of a triangular at Red Oak on Tuesday and finished with 40 kills of its own. The Knights also blocked 22 shots and served 11 aces.

St. Albert junior Ella Klusman dished out six assists, junior Georgia Bohnet led the Saintes with four kills and sophomore Ellie Monahan finished with 26 digs.

Red Oak def. St. Albert (25-19, 25-14, 25-17)

Red Oak totaled 45 kills as a team compared to just 16 for St. Albert.

Junior Lily Krohn dished out nine assists and served two aces for St. Albert, Bohnet added four kills, Klusman blocked three shots and sophomore Ellie Monahan totaled 18 digs.

Class 4A No. 8 Sioux City Heelan def. Thomas Jefferson 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-15)

Heelan claimed a home victory on Tuesday after finishing with 36 kills, nine blocks and 12 aces. No individual stats were available for T.J.

Sioux City East def. Class 5A No. 13 Abraham Lincoln 3-2 (28-26, 20-25, 18-25, 25-18, 16-7)

A.L. dropped a five-set thriller on the road on Tuesday after recording 49 kills and recording 24 kill errors. A.L. did block 35 shots and serve five aces.

Junior Molly Roman totaled 40 assists and 17 digs, senior Keena Carle led the Lynx with 13 kills and senior Azaria Green blocked 11 shots.

Bellevue Cornerstone Christian def. Iowa School for the Deaf 3-1 (20-25, 25-16, 25-18, 25-19)

ISD won the first set against Cornerstone on Tuesday but dropped the next three.

Kali Nipper served 16 aces and Oakley Baker served two.

Treynor def. Underwood 3-0 (25-16, 25-22, 25-9)

Treynor picked up a road sweep against Underwood on Tuesday after holding the Eagle to just 27 kills, five blocks and two aces.

No individual stats were available for Treynor.

Underwood senior Delaney Ambrose led the Eagles with 24 assists, junior Alizabeth Jacobsen recorded 11 kills, senior Grace Porter blocked two shots and senior Aliyah Humphrey totaled six digs.

Tri-Center def. IKM-Manning 3-0 (25-17, 25-14, 25-15)

Tri-Center picked up a home sweep on Tuesday after holding IKM-Manning to just 17 kills and forcing nine kill errors. The Trojans also served 17 aces.

Sophomore Meya Wingert totaled 29 assists, junior Mikenzie Brewer ended with 12 kills, junior Alexis Flaharty blocked two shots and senior Emile Sorenson totaled eight digs and served seven aces.

Atlantic def. Glenwood 3-2 (23-25, 24-26, 16-25, 30-28, 15-12)

Atlantic squeaked by Glenwood in the first match of a tri in Glenwood after the Rams committed 26 kills errors.

Junior McKenna Koehler finished with 27 assists, sophomore Maddie Roenfeld totaled 18 kills, junior Danika Arnolda blocked two shots and senior Delaney Holeton finished with 20 digs and served three aces.

Glenwood def. Clarinda 3-0 (25-19, 25-21, 27-25)

Glenwood swept Clarinda in the second match of the tri.

Sophomore Allison Koontz dished out 15 assists, junior Zoie Carda recorded eight kills, sophomore Ilsa Kemling blocked two shots, Holeton tallied nine digs and Roenfeld served four aces.

Logan-Magnolia def. AHSTW 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-12)

AHSTW fell on the road to Logan-Magnolia with the Panthers finished with 22 more kills and six more aces.

AHSTW junior Delaney Goshorn led the Vikings with six kills and two aces, freshman Halle Goodman dished out 16 assists and senior Grace Porter totaled 15 digs.