PREP VOLLEYBALL: Falcons, Jackets fall in sweeps, Tuesday area volleyball wrap

Clarinda def. St. Albert 3-0 (25-8, 29-27, 25-23): Clarinda defeated St. Albert at home on Tuesday night after finishing with 33 kills as a team.

St. Albert junior Ella Klusman led the Saintes with seven assists.

Klusman, junior Georgie Bohnet and junior Katelynn Kendricks all tallied six kills. Sophomore Ellie Monahan totaled 35 digs.

St. Albert is now 10-15 on the season.

Sioux City West def. Thomas Jefferson 3-0 (25-13, 25-16, 25-14): Thomas Jefferson lost at home on Tuesday after allowing Sioux City West to total 32 kills as a team.

No individual stats were available for the Jackets.

T.J. is now 1-15 on the season.

Underwood def. AHSTW 3-0 (25-21, 25-21, 25-18): Underwood earned a home sweep on Tuesday after junior Alizabeth Jacobsen slammed down 19 of the Eagles 36 kills.

Senior Delaney Ambrose dished out 25 assists, senior Grace Pierce blocked three shots, senior Sophia Fiedler totaled nine digs and senior Aliyah Humphrey finished with three aces.

AHSTW freshman Halle Goodman dished out 20 assists, junior Delaney Goshorn totaled 10 kills, junior Maegan Akers blocked two shots and senior Grace Porter totaled 15 digs.

Underwood is now 10-11 on the season and AHSTW is 6-18.

Treynor def. Audubon 3-0 (25-22, 25-16, 25-15): Lynx. Trojans run at Denison Treynor ran through Audubon on the road on Tuesday finishing with 35 kills compared to just 17 for the Wheelers.

Junior Haley Swanson dished out 22 assists and served three aces, junior Ella Tiraks totaled 10 kills, senior Kiralyn Horton blocked five shots and senior Delaney Simpson finished with 10 digs.

Treynor is now 17-4 on the season.

Carroll Kuemper def. Glenwood 3-2 (22-25, 21-25, 27-25, 25-22, 25-8): Glenwood fell in the five-set thriller on the road after the Knights finished with 15 more kills.

Junior McKenna Koehler dished out 22 assists, sophomore Maddie Roenfeld totaled 13 kills, sophomore Ilsa Kemling blocked 12 shots and senior Delaney Holeton collected 26 digs.

Glenwood is now 11-18 on the season.

Missouri Valley def. Riverside 3-1 (25-21, 18-25, 25-17, 25-22): Riverside fell in a battle of two of the top teams of the Western Iowa Conference on the road after committing 10 more kill errors than Missouri Valley.

Sophomore Ayla Richardson dished out 25 assists and served four aces, senior Veronica Andrusyshyn spiked down 13 kills, sophomore Sophia Taylor dished out three assists and junior Carly Henderson totaled 15 digs.

Riverside is now 19-4 on the season.