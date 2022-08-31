PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heartland Christian serves up Cedar Bluffs, AHSTW and Glenwood in action

Heartland Christian def. Cedar Bluffs 3-2 (25-18, 19-25, 17-25, 25-22, 16-14)

Heartland Christian pulled off a five-set thriller on the road on Tuesday after the Eagles served 19 aces, defeating Cedar Bluffs. The victory was the first over Cedar Bluffs in program history.

Heartland was deadly from the service line all game with six players serving at least one ace. Grace Heffernan and McKenna McCord served five each, Mady Jundt totaled four, Jules Thomas and and Kelsi Fichter added two each and Kayci Brennan served one.

"We had another close match tonight against Cedar Bluff," head coach Heather Heffernan said. "We came out very strong in the first match and took the first set. Unforced errors really hurt us in the couple sets we lost, but the girls were able to keep their composure and win game four, taking it to the deciding fifth set.

"They rallied back and forth the whole set, but kept a slight lead most of the set. After last nights close loss, it was great to get the win. We have never beat Cedar Bluff in the past, proud of the hard work, playing five sets with no subs."

Jundt also led the team in kills with 13 and Heffernan added 10. McCord led Heartland with 21 digs.

Heartland is now 3-3 on the season.

The Eagles are in action next at 6 p.m. on Sept. 12 at a triangular in Boys Town that also features College View.

AHSTW def. Nodaway Valley 2-0 (25-19, 25-19)

AHSTW only comitted six kill errors on 53 kills attempts to pull away from Nodaway Valley during the Griswold triangular on Tuesday.

Freshman Halle Goodman dished out 17 assist, junior Delaney Goshorn spiked down seven kills and senior Grace Porter totaled 12 digs.

Griswold def. AHSTW 2-0 (25-16, 25-16)

The Vikings only recorded six kills against the Tigers in the second match of the tri.

Goodman recorded four assists, senior Kaleah Guyer finished with three digs, Goshorn blocked two shots and junior Saydi Paulsen and senior Grace Porter each finished with seven digs. Goshorn also served two aces.

AHSTW fell to 3-4 with the loss.

The Vikings will be in action next at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 8 at home against Treynor.

Shenandoah def. Glenwood 3-0 (25-19, 25-16, 25-21)

Shenandoah recorded 25 kills and blocked 15 shots to earn the victory at home on Tuesday.

The loss drops the Rams to 5-3 on the season.

Glenwood is in action next at 9 a.m. on Saturday at its home invite.

No stats were available for the Rams.