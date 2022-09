PREP VOLLEYBALL: Heartland splits road tri

Heartland Christian volleyball split a road triangular on Monday, losing to Lincoln College View Academy (NE) 2-0 (25-23, 25-17) but bouncing back to defeat Boys Town (NE) 2-0 (25-18, 25-22).

In the first match, senior Madey Jundt led the Eagles with six kills, senior Grace Heffernan added five and sophomore Kayci Brennan, senior Kelsi Fichter and sophomore Jules Thomas all had one.

Thomas blocked one shot and Heffernan and Brennan led Heartland with eight digs. Heffernan also served four aces.

Jundt led the Eagles with eight kills in the second match, Heffernan added five and Fichter tallied one. Heffernan also added seven digs. Heffernan, Brennan, Fichter and Jundt all served one ace.

Heartland is now 4-4 on the season and will be in action next at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at Whiting.